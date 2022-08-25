Steel Rolling Chassis for Utility Vehicles Recalled Due to Crash and Injury Hazards; Imported by Navitas Vehicle Systems

Description:

This recall involves Navitas Steel Rolling Chassis for utility vehicles. The chassis is used to build personal utility vehicles. When completed the vehicle seats 2-6 riders. The chassis measures about four feet wide by seven to nine feet long.

Model Number Model Seating 10-000818-AC, 10-000819-AC 4 Seats (Standard Length) 10-000820-AC, 10-000821-AC 6 Seats (Stretch Length)

The chassis’ nine-digit serial number can be found on a metal label at the rear left of the chassis, above the wheel well. Serial numbers included in this recall are as follows: