Steel Rolling Chassis for Utility Vehicles Recalled Due to Crash and Injury Hazards; Imported by Navitas Vehicle Systems

Name of Product:
Steel rolling chassis for utility vehicles
Hazard:

The throttle pedal can stick in the depressed position, posing crash and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 25, 2022
Units:

About 3,700

Consumer Contact

Navitas Vehicle Systems Ltd. toll-free at 844-576-2499 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Chassis-Recall@navitasvs.com, online at www.navitasvs.com/contact/FSB0428 or www.navitasvs.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Navitas Steel Rolling Chassis for utility vehicles. The chassis is used to build personal utility vehicles. When completed the vehicle seats 2-6 riders. The chassis measures about four feet wide by seven to nine feet long. 

 

Model Number

Model Seating

10-000818-AC, 10-000819-AC 

4 Seats (Standard Length)

10-000820-AC, 10-000821-AC 

6 Seats (Stretch Length)

 

The chassis’ nine-digit serial number can be found on a metal label at the rear left of the chassis, above the wheel well. Serial numbers included in this recall are as follows: 

 

Model Year

Serial Number Example

2020

xx20xxxxxx

2021

xx21xxxxxx

2022

xx21xxxxxx

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using any utility vehicles with the recalled Navitas steel rolling chassis and contact Navitas Vehicle Systems to schedule a free repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Navitas has received five reports of the throttle pedal sticking in the depressed position, including two reports of a utility vehicle crash, one resulting in minor injuries to rider’s arms and legs.

Sold At:
Navitas dealers and distributors nationwide from June 2020 through April 2022 for between $5,000 and $7,500.
Distributor(s):
Navitas Vehicle Systems Ltd., of Canada
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-206
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
