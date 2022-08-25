Steel Rolling Chassis for Utility Vehicles Recalled Due to Crash and Injury Hazards; Imported by Navitas Vehicle Systems

The throttle pedal can stick in the depressed position, posing crash and injury hazards.
About 3,700
Navitas Vehicle Systems Ltd. toll-free at 844-576-2499 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Chassis-Recall@navitasvs.com, online at www.navitasvs.com/contact/FSB0428 or www.navitasvs.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Navitas Steel Rolling Chassis for utility vehicles. The chassis is used to build personal utility vehicles. When completed the vehicle seats 2-6 riders. The chassis measures about four feet wide by seven to nine feet long.
|
Model Number
|
Model Seating
|
10-000818-AC, 10-000819-AC
|
4 Seats (Standard Length)
|
10-000820-AC, 10-000821-AC
|
6 Seats (Stretch Length)
The chassis’ nine-digit serial number can be found on a metal label at the rear left of the chassis, above the wheel well. Serial numbers included in this recall are as follows:
|
Model Year
|
Serial Number Example
|
2020
|
xx20xxxxxx
|
2021
|
xx21xxxxxx
|
2022
|
xx21xxxxxx
Consumers should immediately stop using any utility vehicles with the recalled Navitas steel rolling chassis and contact Navitas Vehicle Systems to schedule a free repair.
Navitas has received five reports of the throttle pedal sticking in the depressed position, including two reports of a utility vehicle crash, one resulting in minor injuries to rider’s arms and legs.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
