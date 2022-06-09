Spirit Halloween Recalls Black Light Fixtures Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The bulb in the fixture can pop, flash and overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 12,400
Spirit Halloween toll-free at 866-586-0155 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at GuestServices@spirithalloween.com, online at https://www.spirithalloween.com/content.jsp?pageName=BlackLightFixturesRecall, or online at www.spirithalloween.com and click on product recall at the bottom of page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves a four-foot Spirit Black Light Fixture & Bulb. The light’s housing is black and has a 48-inch black light bulb. A date code 2021/06 is printed on the bottom of the unit. The Model number LT-B48P and SKU number 01536721 is printed on the packaging. The unit plugs into a standard outlet and has an on/off switch located on the power cord.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled black light fixtures and contact Spirit Halloween for a full refund. Consumers should send a photo of the date code to the firm and then will receive a full refund and instructions on how to destroy and dispose of the product.
The firm has received seven reports of bulbs popping, flashing, and catching on fire or smoking, including one mild burn injury.
Spirit Halloween, of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
