 Skip to main content

Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Tarmac SL7 Bicycles and Framesets Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Specialized Tarmac SL7 fork steerer tube showing the integrated (hidden) cable routing
  • Recalled Specialized Tarmac SL7 frameset assembly
  • Recalled Specialized Tarmac SL7 in White
  • Recalled Specialized Tarmac SL7 in Green
  • Recalled Specialized Tarmac SL7 in Red
  • Recalled Specialized Tarmac SL7 in Silver
Name of Product:
Specialized Tarmac SL7 Bicycles and Framesets
Hazard:

The bicycle’s fork steerer tube can crack or break after harsh impact such as hitting a deep pothole or other stress event, posing fall and injury hazards to riders.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 13, 2021
Units:

About 6,900

Consumer Contact

Authorized Specialized retailers or Specialized Bicycle Components toll-free at 877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at ridercare@specialized.com, or online at www.specialized.com and click on “Safety Notifications” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Specialized Tarmac SL7 bicycles and framesets. “Tarmac” is written on the back of the bicycle’s seat tube. There is an integrated (hidden) cable routing through the bicycle’s headset. “Specialized” or “SWORKS” are printed on the bicycle’s downtube.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Specialized Bicycle Components for a free inspection and repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

The company has received two reports of the bicycle’s steerer tube breaking after harsh frontal impact. No injuries have been reported. 

Sold At

 Authorized Specialized Bicycle Components retailers nationwide from July 2020 through August 2021 for between $3,300 and $15,000. 

Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Importer(s):

Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., of Morgan Hill, Calif.

Recall number:
22-006
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Specialized Tarmac SL7 fork steerer tube showing the integrated (hidden) cable routing
Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Tarmac SL7 Bicycles and Framesets Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycle’s fork steerer tube can crack or break after harsh impact such as hitting a deep pothole or other stress event, posing fall and injury hazards to riders.

Recalled ElliptiGO Arc bicycle (side and front views)
ElliptiGO Recalls Arc Model Stand-Up Bicycles Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycle frame can break while riding, posing fall and injury hazards to the user.

Recalled Luyuan GBMOTO Monster-G Youth ATV (LY-ATV-40I)
Luyuan Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard and Violation of Federal ATV Safety Standard

The youth ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard, including maximum speed limitations and other mandatory safety requirements for vehicles intended for children under 10 years of age. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death to children.

Recalled Venom E-Madix 1300w 48V E-A050 Electric ATV
Venom Motorsports Recalls Youth Model All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash Hazard and Violation of Federal Safety Standard; Sold Exclusively on VenomMotorsports.com

The Venom Motorsports youth model ATVs do not meet mandatory safety requirements, including speed restrictions, posing a risk of serious injury or death.  The ATVs also were imported and distributed in the U.S. without a Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC)-approved ATV Action Plan, which includes safety requirements designed to protect users.

Recalled Model Year 2011 Phoenix 200 ATV
Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles ATVs Recalled by Polaris Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The throttle speed control stop can break and become stuck, posing a crash hazard. 

 

Recalled E-Z-GO Express S2, S4
Textron Specialized Vehicles Recalls PTV and Off-Road Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The parking brake catch bracket can wear out and cause the parking brake to fail, posing a crash hazard. 

fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov