Specialized Bicycle Components Recalls Tarmac SL7 Bicycles and Framesets Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The bicycle’s fork steerer tube can crack or break after harsh impact such as hitting a deep pothole or other stress event, posing fall and injury hazards to riders.
About 6,900
Authorized Specialized retailers or Specialized Bicycle Components toll-free at 877-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at ridercare@specialized.com, or online at www.specialized.com and click on “Safety Notifications” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Specialized Tarmac SL7 bicycles and framesets. “Tarmac” is written on the back of the bicycle’s seat tube. There is an integrated (hidden) cable routing through the bicycle’s headset. “Specialized” or “SWORKS” are printed on the bicycle’s downtube.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact Specialized Bicycle Components for a free inspection and repair.
The company has received two reports of the bicycle’s steerer tube breaking after harsh frontal impact. No injuries have been reported.
Authorized Specialized Bicycle Components retailers nationwide from July 2020 through August 2021 for between $3,300 and $15,000.
Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., of Morgan Hill, Calif.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
