Specialized Bicycle Components Expands Recall of Sirrus Bicycles with Alloy Cranks Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The crank arm can disengage and cause the bicycle’s rider to lose control, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 19,000 (36,000 were previously recalled on September 23, 2020)
Specialized Bicycle Components at 800-808-8154 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email ridercare@specialized.com or online at https://www.specialized.com/us/en/safety-notices or www.specialized.com and click on ‘Safety Notices’ for more information.
Recall Details
This expanded recall involves Specialized Sirrus X 3.0 and 4.0 bicycles model year 2021 and 2022. The prior recall involved 2019 and 2020 model year Sirrus, Sirrus X and Sirrus Sport bicycles. “Sirrus” or “Sirrus X” is printed on the top tube of the bicycle and the model name (e.g. “3.0”) is written on the seatstay of the bicycle. The bicycles were sold in various colors. Models included in the expanded recall are:
|
Model
|
Model Year
|
Sirrus Sport (incl. EQ and Step-Through versions)
|
2019
|
Sirrus X Comp Carbon
|
2019
|
Sirrus X 3.0
|
2020-2022
|
Sirrus X 4.0
|
2020-2022
|
Sirrus 3.0
|
2020
|
Sirrus 4.0
|
2020
|
Sirrus 5.0
|
2020
Consumers should stop using the recalled bicycles immediately and contact their nearest authorized Specialized retailer for a free repair. Specialized Bicycle Components is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Specialized Bicycle Components has received 30 reports involving the crank arm disengaging on model year 2021 or 2022 Sirrus X 3.0 and 4.0 bicycles. No injuries have been reported.
Specialized Bicycle Components Inc., of Morgan Hill, Calif.
