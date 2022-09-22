Spalding® Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goals Recalled by Russell Brands Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Spalding Momentous EZ Assembly Portable Basketball Goals. The goals have a 50 inch or 54-inch acrylic clear backboard with a visible “H-frame” providing support behind the backboard, or a 54-inch acrylic clear backboard with aluminum trim, but no H-frame. All backboard styles are attached to a black metal pole with a black metal arm. “Spalding” is printed on the front of the black base and “6E” is molded on the back. The numbers 1010, 1011 or 1012 are printed to the right of the CAUTION statement on the front of the backboard.