 Skip to main content

Spalding® Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goals Recalled by Russell Brands Due to Impact Injury Hazard

  • Recalled Spalding Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goal
  • Recalled Spalding Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goal
Name of Product:
Spalding Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goals
Hazard:

Welds in the arm attaching the backboard to the pole can fail and cause the backboard to fall, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 22, 2022
Units:

About 13,400 (In addition, about 62 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Spalding at 800-558-5234 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT Monday through Thursday, on Friday from 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. CT, or online at www.spalding.com/recall.html or www.spalding.com and click on Recall at the bottom of the home page under SUPPORT for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Spalding Momentous EZ Assembly Portable Basketball Goals.  The goals have a 50 inch or 54-inch acrylic clear backboard with a visible “H-frame” providing support behind the backboard, or a 54-inch acrylic clear backboard with aluminum trim, but no H-frame.  All backboard styles are attached to a black metal pole with a black metal arm.  “Spalding” is printed on the front of the black base and “6E” is molded on the back.  The numbers 1010, 1011 or 1012 are printed to the right of the CAUTION statement on the front of the backboard.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the portable basketball goals and contact Spalding to arrange for a technician to remove the original arm and install a new arm on the goal system.  Spalding is contacting all known purchasers.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 26 reports of weld failures including three backboards separating from the pole. One injury involving the backboard hitting a consumer on the shoulder/upper torso and one injury hitting a consumer on the head has been reported.

Sold At:
Academy and Scheels stores nationwide and online at Spalding.com and Amazon.com from May 2021 through April 2022 for about between $400 and $600.
Importer(s):

Russell Brands LLC, of Bowling Green, Kentucky

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-227
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Angzhili 8-inch Drain Cover
Pool and Spa Drain Covers Recalled Due to Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Imported by Angzhili; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Recalled ABS White Round Pool Main Drain Cover Replacement with Two Screws
Pool and Spa Drain Covers Recalled Due to Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Imported by Goetas; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Recalled Wadoy 8-inch Pool Main Drain Cover with Screws
Wadoy Pool and Spa Drain Covers Recalled Due to Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Imported by Find4Fix; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Recalled Spalding Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goal
Spalding® Momentous EZ Portable Basketball Goals Recalled by Russell Brands Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Welds in the arm attaching the backboard to the pole can fail and cause the backboard to fall, posing an impact injury hazard to consumers.

Recalled Caledonia-5 Dura Ace Di2 in Oasis Black
Cervélo USA Recalls R5 and Caledonia-5 Bicycles and Cervélo Replacement Stems Due to Fall Hazard

The handlebars on the bicycles can slip in the stem and cause the rider to lose control, posing a fall hazard.  

Recalled Tethrd One Stick GEN 2 Climbing Stick
Tethrd Recalls One Stick GEN 2 Climbing Sticks Due to Fall and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

Under pressure, one or more of the climbing stick’s steps can crack causing them to break, posing fall and injury hazards to users. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product