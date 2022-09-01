 Skip to main content

Snow Joe Recalls Sun Joe® Cordless Lawn Mowers Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Sun Joe Lawn Mower (model 24V-X2-17LM and model 24V-X2-17LM-CT)
  • Sideview of recalled Sun Joe Lawn Mower (model 24V-X2-17LM and model 24V-X2-17LM-CT)
Name of Product:
Sun Joe Cordless Lawn Mowers models 24V-X2-17LM and 24V-X2-17LM-CT
Hazard:

The mower blade can detach unexpectedly, posing a laceration hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 01, 2022
Units:

About 26,300 (In addition, about 350 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Snow Joe at 800-641-2917  from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET 7 days a week, by email at recalls@snowjoe.com, or online at https://snowjoe.com/24v-x2-17lm-recall or https://snowjoe.com/ and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Sun Joe cordless walk behind lawn mowers with model numbers 24V-X2-17LM and 24V-X2-17LM-CT. Snow Joe is printed on the side of the mowers and on the mulching bag. The recalled 48-volt mowers have a 17-inch cutting width. They are light green and black in color, measure 44 inches tall by 19.5 inches wide and weigh about 35 pounds. The recalled cordless lawn mowers have serial numbers in the following ranges. The model and serial numbers can be found on the white label on the ejector flap.

 

Serial Number Ranges:

0200920000001-0200920000366;

0200930000001-0200930003294;

0200940000001-0200940002196;

0219250000001-0219250000366;

0219260000001-0219260000366;

0219270000001-0219270000366;

0256230000001-0256230001830;

0258410000001-0258410001464;

0258420000001-0258420001830;

0260770000001-0260770001830;

0260860000001-0260860000732;

0262090000001-0262090002196;

0262860000001-0262860001464;

0262870000001-0262870000366;

0264540000001-0264540000366;

0264550000001-0264550000366;

0264560000001-0264560000366;

0264570000001-0264570000366;

0264580000001-0264580000366;

0302830000001-0302830000366;

0328140000001-0328140000366;

0328150000001-0328150000366;

0328160000001-0328160000366;

0328170000001-0328170000366;

0328180000001-0328180000366;

0328190000001-0328190000366;

0332730000001-0332730000366;

0332740000001-0332740000366;

0332750000001-0332750000366;

0332760000001-0332760000366;

0332770000001-0332770000366;

0332790000001-0332790000366;

0332800000001-0332800000366;

0332810000001-0332810000366;

0332820000001-0332820000366;

0332830000001-0332830000366;

0334620000001-0334620001098;

0200920000367-0200920000732;

0238630000001-0238630000366;

0260850000001-0260850000366;

0334560000001-0334560000350;

0357320000001-0357320000420

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers and contact Snow Joe for instructions on how to determine whether their lawn mower is included in the recall and if so, instructions on how to inspect and secure the lawn mower blade.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 31 reports of either the blade or the bolt securing the blade on the recalled lawn mowers detaching. No injuries have been reported.  

Sold At:
Online at www.amazon.com, www.homedepot.com, www.walmart.com and www.snowjoe.com and in hardware, electronics and department stores nationwide from June 2020 through July 2022 for between $190 and $230 for model 24V-X2-17LM-CT sold without batteries, and between $180 and $350 for model 24V-X2-17LM bundled with batteries and chargers.
Importer(s):

Snow Joe LLC, of Hoboken, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-213
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

