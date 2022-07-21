Silicone Baby Toy Bear Activity Toys Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Manufactured by Konges Sløjd Denmark A/S

The mirror can come out of the silicone bear cover if pushed, exposing sharp edges of the mirror, posing a laceration hazard to children.
About 85 (In addition, about 18 were sold in Canada)
Konges Sløjd collect at 917-730-1075 from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at info@kongessloej.com or online at https://kongessloejd.com/pages/product-recall or https://kongessloejd.com/ and click on “product recall” at the bottom of the site for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Konges Sløjd Baby Mirror Activity Toys. The wobbler/tumble toy is made of silicone, is inflated with air and has a mirror glued in the center opening which measures about 3 inches in diameter. The item number KS2497 and batch number 062021 are printed on the bottom of the toy. Embossed on the back of the toy is the company logo, address and the words ‘Designed in Denmark, made in China.’
Consumers should immediately take the toy away from children, stop using the recalled Konges Sløjd Baby Mirror Activity Toy and contact Konges Sløjd for a full refund.
Konges Sløjd has received one report of the mirror edge becoming exposed while a child was playing with the toy, resulting in cuts on the child’s gums and corner of the mouth.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
