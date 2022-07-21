 Skip to main content

Silicone Baby Toy Bear Activity Toys Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Manufactured by Konges Sløjd Denmark A/S

  • Recalled Silicone Baby Mirror Toy Bear Activity Toy
Name of Product:
Baby Mirror Activity Toys
Hazard:

The mirror can come out of the silicone bear cover if pushed, exposing sharp edges of the mirror, posing a laceration hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 21, 2022
Units:

About 85 (In addition, about 18 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Konges Sløjd collect at 917-730-1075 from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at info@kongessloej.com or online at https://kongessloejd.com/pages/product-recall or https://kongessloejd.com/ and click on “product recall” at the bottom of the site for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Konges Sløjd Baby Mirror Activity Toys. The wobbler/tumble toy is made of silicone, is inflated with air and has a mirror glued in the center opening which measures about 3 inches in diameter. The item number KS2497 and batch number 062021 are printed on the bottom of the toy. Embossed on the back of the toy is the company logo, address and the words ‘Designed in Denmark, made in China.’

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the toy away from children, stop using the recalled Konges Sløjd Baby Mirror Activity Toy and contact Konges Sløjd for a full refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

Konges Sløjd has received one report of the mirror edge becoming exposed while a child was playing with the toy, resulting in cuts on the child’s gums and corner of the mouth.

Sold At:
Online at bitteshop.com, littleauroras.com, ladida.com, omammaj.com, heylittlediddle.com and shopbornbaby.com from October 2021 through February 2022 for about $37.
Manufacturer(s):
Konges Sløjd A/S, of Denmark
Manufactured In:
Denmark
Recall number:
22-188
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

