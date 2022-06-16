Sienhua Group Recalls WarmWave and Hunter Ceramic Tower Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The ceramic tower heater’s cord and plug can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 580,000 (In addition, about 37,580 in Canada)
Sienhua Group at 800-267-7857 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET; via email at 18inCeramicHeaterRecall@gmail.com; or online at www.homeproductservice.com/recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves WarmWave and Hunter 18 inch 1,500-Watt Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heaters, under license to Sienhua Group (North America). The heaters are black with an automatic shutoff and two heat settings. The model number HPQ15G-M can be found on the silver ETL label on the bottom of the heater. The heaters are 18 inches tall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters, unplug the unit, and follow the instructions online at (www.homeproductservice.com/recall) on how to properly sever the electrical cord to make the unit unusable, and contact the distributor, Sienhua Group (North America), to receive a prorated refund.
The firm has received eight customer reports of fire at the plug or cord and dozens of customer reports of the plug or cord overheating. There have been no reports of injury or death and one report of minor property damage.
