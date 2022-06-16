 Skip to main content

Sienhua Group Recalls WarmWave and Hunter Ceramic Tower Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled WarmWave 18.58 in. 1500-Watt Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heater
  • Recalled Hunter 18.58 in. 1,500-Watt Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heater
  • Model number location
Name of Product:
WarmWave and Hunter Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heaters
Hazard:

The ceramic tower heater’s cord and plug can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 16, 2022
Units:

About 580,000 (In addition, about 37,580 in Canada) 

Consumer Contact

Sienhua Group at 800-267-7857 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET; via email at 18inCeramicHeaterRecall@gmail.com; or online at www.homeproductservice.com/recall for more information. 

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves WarmWave and Hunter 18 inch 1,500-Watt Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heaters, under license to Sienhua Group (North America). The heaters are black with an automatic shutoff and two heat settings. The model number HPQ15G-M can be found on the silver ETL label on the bottom of the heater. The heaters are 18 inches tall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled heaters, unplug the unit, and follow the instructions online at (www.homeproductservice.com/recall) on how to properly sever the electrical cord to make the unit unusable, and contact the distributor, Sienhua Group (North America), to receive a prorated refund. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received eight customer reports of fire at the plug or cord and dozens of customer reports of the plug or cord overheating. There have been no reports of injury or death and one report of minor property damage.

Sold At:
Home Depot stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, eBay, and other websites from September 2013 through February 2022 for about $30 to $40 depending on when purchased.
Distributor(s):
Sienhua Group (North America) Inc., of Arlington, Texas
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-168
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Nest Swing Egg Chairs (Style# PMK-6501)
TJX Recalls Egg Chairs Due to Fall Hazard; Sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Homesense Stores

The chairs can tip over or collapse when a consumer is seated in the chair, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled Indoor Load Center Boxes
Schneider ElectricTM Recalls 1.4 Million Electrical Panels Due to Thermal Burn and Fire Hazards

The load center can overheat, posing thermal burn and fire hazards.

Recalled WarmWave 18.58 in. 1500-Watt Oscillating Ceramic Tower Heater
Sienhua Group Recalls WarmWave and Hunter Ceramic Tower Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The ceramic tower heater’s cord and plug can overheat when in use, posing fire and burn hazards.

The recalled Black Light 48” with attached power cord
Spirit Halloween Recalls Black Light Fixtures Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The bulb in the fixture can pop, flash and overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled DEMDACO microwavable bowl holder
DEMDACO Recalls Microwavable Bowl Holders Due to Fire Hazard

The bowl holder’s fabric can char after being microwaved for the suggested three minutes, posing a fire hazard. 

Recalled Electrolux multi-door refrigerator with in-door dispenser
Electrolux Recalls Frigidaire and Electrolux Refrigerators Due to Choking Hazard from Ice Maker

The ice level detector arm in the ice maker can break into pieces and fall into the ice bucket, posing a choking hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product