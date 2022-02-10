Shop LC Recalls Electric Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards (Recall Alert)

The electric space heaters can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.
About 4,500
Shop LC toll-free at 877-899-0078 anytime, email at customerservice@shoplc.com or online at https://www.shoplc.com/productrecalls.html or www.shoplc.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Shop LC personal electric space heaters. The heaters are black or white with a gold grill and were sold individually or in sets of two. The heaters sold individually have a dome-shaped top and a carrying handle. The heaters sold in sets of two are cylinder shaped. The heaters measure about 8.46 inches tall and 5.3 inches wide. The following SKU numbers are included in this recall (The SKU numbers are not included physically on the product.):
|
SHOP LC SKU
|
PRODUCT
|
3666115
|
Set of 2 Black Personal Space Electric Heater (110V, 400W) (Cord Length 3.28 Ft.)
|
3666117
|
Set of 2 White Personal Space Electric Heater (110V, 400W) (Cord Length 3.28 Ft.)
|
3666118
|
White Personal Space Electric Heater (110V, 400W) (Cord Length 3.28 Ft.)
|
3666119
|
Black Personal Space Electric Heater (110V, 400W) (Cord Length 3.28 Ft.)
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric space heaters and return the product to Shop LC. Shop LC is notifying all known purchasers directly and providing free return labels with pre-paid postage. Upon receipt of the recalled electric heaters, Shop LC will refund consumers through the original method of payment.
Shop LC has received two reports of the electric heaters overheating. No injuries have been reported.
The Jewelry Channel Inc., dba Shop LC, of Austin, Texas
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
