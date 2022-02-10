Serta Recalls Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.
About 800
Serta toll-free at 888-762-0013 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at sertasupport@sertasimmons.com, or online at https://prismic-io.s3.amazonaws.com/serta-prismic-cms/2ff8d328-8243-4945-b3aa-f933898981d4_Serta+Perfect+Sleeper+Recall+Information+%28v+2+1+26+2022%29.pdf or www.serta.com and scroll down to Support and then click on Recall Information for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Serta Perfect Sleeper-branded mattresses. The white single-sided mattresses have navy blue side panels and were sold in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes. They were manufactured from July 15, 2021 through August 6, 2021. The date of manufacture in DD/MM/YY, the model number and “Prototype ID: L1” can be found on a white tag sewn into the head of the mattress. The following model numbers are included in this recall:
|
Model Numbers
|
Model Numbers
|
Model Numbers
|
Model Numbers
|
500102413
|
500105863
|
500108763
|
500702313
|
500102513
|
500106563
|
500109563
|
500952763
|
500102863
|
500106663
|
500302913
|
500953063
|
500102963
|
500106763
|
500304013
|
500960143
|
500103063
|
500107263
|
500701113
|
500960243
|
500103163
|
500107463
|
500702013
|
500960443
|
500702313
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Serta to verify whether their mattress is included in the recall. If their mattress is recalled, consumers will receive a free replacement mattress, including free delivery and disposal of the recalled mattress. Serta is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
