Serta Recalls Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress
  • The date of manufacture and the model number can be found on a white tag sewn into the head of the mattress.
Name of Product:
Serta® Perfect Sleeper® Mattresses
Hazard:

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
February 10, 2022
Units:

About 800

Consumer Contact

Serta toll-free at 888-762-0013 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at sertasupport@sertasimmons.com, or online at https://prismic-io.s3.amazonaws.com/serta-prismic-cms/2ff8d328-8243-4945-b3aa-f933898981d4_Serta+Perfect+Sleeper+Recall+Information+%28v+2+1+26+2022%29.pdf or www.serta.com and scroll down to Support and then click on Recall Information for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Serta Perfect Sleeper-branded mattresses. The white single-sided mattresses have navy blue side panels and were sold in twin, twin XL, full, queen, king and California king sizes. They were manufactured from July 15, 2021 through August 6, 2021. The date of manufacture in DD/MM/YY, the model number and “Prototype ID: L1” can be found on a white tag sewn into the head of the mattress. The following model numbers are included in this recall:

 

Model Numbers

Model Numbers

Model Numbers

Model Numbers

500102413

500105863

500108763

500702313

500102513

500106563

500109563

500952763

500102863

500106663

500302913

500953063

500102963

500106763

500304013

500960143

500103063

500107263

500701113

500960243

500103163

500107463

500702013

500960443
     

500702313
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mattresses and contact Serta to verify whether their mattress is included in the recall.  If their mattress is recalled, consumers will receive a free replacement mattress, including free delivery and disposal of the recalled mattress. Serta is contacting all purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Aaron’s Furniture, Ashley Furniture, Macy’s and Sam’s Club stores nationwide and online at serta.com from July 2021 through September 2021 for between $500 and $1,000.
Manufacturer(s):
SSB Manufacturing Company, of Doraville, Ga. and Serta Restokraft Mattress Co., dba Serta, of Romulus, Mich.
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-722
