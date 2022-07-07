 Skip to main content

Segway Powersports Recalls Fugleman Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Fugleman® UT 10 E
  • Recalled Fugleman® UT 10 X
Name of Product:
Fugleman® UT10E and UT10X Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs)
Hazard:

The cockpit rear panel between the seats and the cargo bed can overheat and melt the plastic, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
July 07, 2022
Units:

About 1,100

Consumer Contact

Segway Powersports toll-free at 877-628-0202 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at https://www.segwaypowersports.us/recalls/ or at https://segwaypowersports.us and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves model year 2022 Fugleman UT10E and UT10X Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs). These vehicles were sold in various colors including white, black, gray and camo. “FUGLEMAN” decals are printed on the right and left rear side panels. The Segway logo is on the hood. The model number is located on the right and left rear side panels next to the Fugleman logo.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled UTVs and bring the vehicles to an authorized Segway Powersports dealer for a free repair, which includes installation of larger and additional heat shields.  The firm has contacted all known purchasers.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 10 reports of incidents including seven incidents involving fire and three incidents with overheating. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Segway Powersports authorized dealers (sellers of off-road vehicles) from November 2021 through May 2022 for between $14,400 and $16,700.
Manufacturer(s):
Segway Technology Co. Ltd., of China
Distributor(s):
Segway Powersports Inc., of McKinney, Texas
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-757
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Fugleman® UT 10 E
Segway Powersports Recalls Fugleman Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The cockpit rear panel between the seats and the cargo bed can overheat and melt the plastic, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled John Deere lawn tractor
John Deere Recalls Lawn Tractors Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The wheel hubs were not manufactured to specifications and can fail, causing the tractor to lose braking and propulsion, posing crash and injury hazards.

Recalled 2021 Yamaha Kodiak 700 - Model YFM700FWB
Yamaha Recalls Kodiak All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

The vehicles are missing the “Maximum Loading Limit” label which can cause loads and tongue weights that are too heavy for the vehicle’s trailer towing and hitch, posing a crash and injury hazards due to the excessive weight.

Recalled Brompton Electric Folding Bicycle
Brompton Bicycle Recalls Foldable Electric Bicycles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The mudguard is positioned too close to the front wheel which can cause the wheel to lock up leading to sudden deceleration of the bike if an object gets caught between the mudguard and front tire, posing crash and injury hazards to the rider.   

Recalled Nautilus T618 Treadmill
Nautilus Recalls Treadmills Due to Fall Hazard

The treadmills can start on their own, posing a fall hazard to a user.

Recalled Intimidator and Mahindra branded Classic 750 UTV
Intimidator Recalls Intimidator and Mahindra Utility Vehicles (UTVs) Due to Crash Hazard

The throttle cable can freeze at low ambient temperatures, resulting in a stuck throttle which can cause the brakes to fail to stop the vehicle, posing a crash hazard. Additionally, on certain Model Year 2022 Intimidator GC1K vehicles, the onboard software does not prevent consumers from exceeding 15 mph when the seatbelt is disengaged, posing a crash hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product