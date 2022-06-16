 Skip to main content

Schneider Electric™ Recalls 1.4 Million Electrical Panels Due to Thermal Burn and Fire Hazards

Name of Product:
Square™ D QO™ Plug-on-Neutral Load Centers, also known as, Load Centers, Breaker Boxes, Electrical Panels
Hazard:

The load center can overheat, posing thermal burn and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
June 16, 2022
Units:

About 1.4 million (In addition, 289,000 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Schneider Electric Technical toll-free at 888-778-2733 from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at www.se.com/us/qoloadcenter-safetyrecallnotice or at  www.se.com/us/en/  and click on Recall Safety Notice for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves indoor, outdoor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) Square D QO Plug-On Neutral Load Centers that were installed in homes, recreational vehicles, or commercial establishments, including restaurants, manufacturing facilities and warehouses, commercial lighting and others.  The circuit breaker boxes were sold in gray and come in various sizes (square and rectangular). The recalled circuit breaker boxes were manufactured between February 2020 and January 2022, with date codes between 200561 and 220233. 

For installed outdoor load centers, the manufacturing date codes are printed on the inside of the cover or door of the unit or on the box itself when the cover or door is open.

For installed indoor load centers, a qualified electrician can locate the interior date codes that are not visible to the home owner. 

Circuit breaker boxes with covers that were manufactured between December 2019 and March 2022 are also included in this recall. The affected catalog/part numbers can be found inside the electrical panel doors for both the U.S. and Canada.

Recalled Electrical Panel U.S. and Canada Catalog /Part Numbers

 

CQO116L100PGRB

QO130M200PRB

QOC30UFWG

CQO116M100PRB

QO140L200PGRB

QOC30UFWGW

CQO116M60PRB

QO140M200PRB

QOC30US

CQO124L125PGRB

QO142L225PGRB

QOC32UF

CQO124M100PRB

QO142M200PRB

QOC32UFW

CQO140L200PGRB

QO142M225PRB

QOC40UF

CQO140M200PRB

QO1816M200PFTRB

QOC40UFW

NQC20FWG

QO816L100PRB

QOC40US

NQC20FWGW

QOC12UF

QOC42UF

NQC30FWG

QOC12US

QOC42UFW

NQC30FWGW

QOC16UF

QOC42US

QO112L125PGRB

QOC16UFW

QOC54UF

QO112L200PGRB

QOC16US

QOC54UFW

QO112M100PRB

QOC20U100F

QOC60UF

QO116L125PGRB

QOC20U100FW

QOCMF30UC

QO116M100PRB

QOC20U100S

QOCMF30UCW

QO120M100PRB

QOC20UFWG

QOCMF42UC

QO120M150PRB

QOC20UFWGW

QOCMF42UCW

QO120M200PRB

QOC24UF

QOCMF54UC

QO124L125PGRB

QOC24UFW

QOCMF54UCW

QO124M100PRB

QOC24US

QOCMF60UC

QO124M125PRB

QOC30U125C

QOCMF60UCW

QO130L200PGRB

QOC30UF

 

QO130M150PRB

QOC30UFW

 

 

Remedy:

Schneider Electric is directly contacting all known retailers, distributors, homeowners, and any other individuals that purchased or installed the recalled product. All purchasers and installers should immediately contact Schneider Electric to arrange to have the recalled load centers inspected by trained electricians to determine if replacement or repair is required. This inspection and any resulting replacement or repair are free of charge. 

Consumers can find the catalog number and date code on indoor load centers inside the door of the panel. Consumers should immediately contact Schneider Electric to arrange to have the recalled load center inspected by a trained electrician to determine if repair is required. This inspection and any resulting repair is free of charge. Consumers who continue to use the load centers while awaiting the free repair should have working smoke alarms in their homes.

For uninstalled products, consumers should contact Schneider Electric for a free repair or replacement. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of an incident of a loose wire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Authorized Schneider Electric distributors and home improvement and hardware stores nationwide and online including Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Menard’s from February 2020 through January 2022 for between $90 and $1,660.
Manufacturer(s):
Schneider Electric USA Inc., of Lexington, Kentucky
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-159
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

