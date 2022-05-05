Santa Cruz Bicycles Recalls Heckler 9 Electric Bicycles Due to Fall and Fire Hazards

The latch mechanism that holds the battery in place can malfunction, causing the battery to dislodge from the frame and fall to the ground, posing a fall hazard to the rider. Additionally, the latch spring can cause additional wear on the battery housing over time, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,600
Santa Cruz Bicycles toll-free at 833-944-8335 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at qualityassurance@santacruzbicycles.com or online at www.santacruzbicycles.com/support/recalls-heckler-9-battery-latch or www.santacruzbicycles.com and click on the “Product Recall” link for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves 2022 Santa Cruz Heckler 9 model electric bicycles (e-bikes), which were sold in Gloss Avocado Green or Maritime Gray colors. They come with an interchangeable 720WH battery that sits inside a black case under the frame. The name “SANTA CRUZ” is printed on the sides of the downtube of the bicycle frame, and “Heckler” is printed on the top tube of the frame and on the inside of the left chainstay on the frame.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact their authorized Santa Cruz Bicycle dealer to arrange for a free repair to replace the latch spring mechanism and install a battery wear plate. Consumers who purchased the bicycle online or no longer reside near their dealer should contact the firm or visit http://santacruzbicycles.com/dealers. Consumers should remove or secure the battery prior to transporting the bicycles. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly to provide more details about the repair.
Santa Cruz Bicycles has received 10 reports of batteries falling from the frame and two reports of the latch spring causing added wear on the battery housing. No injuries or fires have been reported.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
