 Skip to main content

Santa Cruz Bicycles Recalls Heckler 9 Electric Bicycles Due to Fall and Fire Hazards

  • Recalled Santa Cruz Heckler 9 model electric bicycle - Gloss Avocado Green
  • Recalled Santa Cruz Heckler 9 model electric bicycle - Maritime Gray
Name of Product:
Santa Cruz Bicycles 2022 Heckler 9 Electric Bicycles
Hazard:

The latch mechanism that holds the battery in place can malfunction, causing the battery to dislodge from the frame and fall to the ground, posing a fall hazard to the rider.  Additionally, the latch spring can cause additional wear on the battery housing over time, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
May 05, 2022
Units:

About 1,600

Consumer Contact

Santa Cruz Bicycles toll-free at 833-944-8335 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at qualityassurance@santacruzbicycles.com or online at www.santacruzbicycles.com/support/recalls-heckler-9-battery-latch or www.santacruzbicycles.com and click on the “Product Recall” link for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves 2022 Santa Cruz Heckler 9 model electric bicycles (e-bikes), which were sold in Gloss Avocado Green or Maritime Gray colors. They come with an interchangeable 720WH battery that sits inside a black case under the frame. The name “SANTA CRUZ” is printed on the sides of the downtube of the bicycle frame, and “Heckler” is printed on the top tube of the frame and on the inside of the left chainstay on the frame.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bicycles and contact their authorized Santa Cruz Bicycle dealer to arrange for a free repair to replace the latch spring mechanism and install a battery wear plate. Consumers who purchased the bicycle online or no longer reside near their dealer should contact the firm or visit http://santacruzbicycles.com/dealers. Consumers should remove or secure the battery prior to transporting the bicycles. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly to provide more details about the repair.

Incidents/Injuries:

Santa Cruz Bicycles has received 10 reports of batteries falling from the frame and two reports of the latch spring causing added wear on the battery housing. No injuries or fires have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at santacruzbicycles.com and at bicycle shops and sporting goods stores nationwide from January 2022 through March 2022 for between $8,200 and $13,300.
Manufacturer(s):
Santa Cruz Bicycles LLC, of Santa Cruz, California
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-132
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Santa Cruz Heckler 9 model electric bicycle - Gloss Avocado Green
Santa Cruz Bicycles Recalls Heckler 9 Electric Bicycles Due to Fall and Fire Hazards

The latch mechanism that holds the battery in place can malfunction, causing the battery to dislodge from the frame and fall to the ground, posing a fall hazard to the rider.  Additionally, the latch spring can cause additional wear on the battery housing over time, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled GreenSpeed Magnum and Magnum recumbent trikes with Sturmey-Archer drum brake quick release front axles
WizWheelz Recalls GreenSpeed Magnum Recumbent Trikes with Quick Release Axles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The recalled recumbent trikes front axles were improperly assembled during manufacturing. The axles can come loose during use, causing the rider to lose control, posing crash and injury hazards.

Recalled Polaris RZR Pro R 4 Premium
Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

An incorrectly routed battery cable can contact the prop shaft during use, which can result in an electrical short, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Yamaha YZ125N2L
Yamaha Recalls Competition Off-Road Motorcycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

The gear shift assembly can detach from the crankcase, resulting in unintentional gear shifting, posing a crash hazard.  

Location of the recalled Shell Diving Inflation Valve on the Dry Diving Suit
Diving Inflation Valves Recalled Due to Risk of Hypothermia; Manufactured by SI TECH

The internal part in the valve can malfunction while in use, causing loss of inflation and thermal protection, posing a risk of hypothermia to the consumer.

Recalled 2016 Ramones 14-inch red kids bicycle
Commencal Recalls Ramones 14-Inch Kids Bicycles Due to Crash Hazard (Recall Alert)

Federal regulations require bicycles with seat heights that measure at or below 25 inches to be equipped with foot brakes.  These bicycles are equipped only with hand brakes and can pose a crash hazard or a risk of injury to young children who might not be able to stop the bicycles using handbrakes only.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product