Samson International Recalls Cayden 9-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using recalled chests if they are not properly anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Samson for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit. Samson will provide pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest’s drawer slides and return them to Samson for a full refund. Samson will also provide free in-home installation of the tip-over restraint kit upon request. Consumers can also return the item to any Costco Warehouse for a full refund.