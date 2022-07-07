 Skip to main content

Samson International Recalls Cayden 9-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s 9-Drawer Chest
  • Recalled Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s 9-Drawer Chest Date Code Label
Name of Product:
Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s 9-drawer chests
Hazard:

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to consumers.

 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 07, 2022
Units:

About 5,400

Consumer Contact

Samson International at 800-357-0701 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@samsoninternational.com, or online at http://www.samsoninternational.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Cayden-Dresser.pdf or www.samsoninternational.com and click on “IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.

 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Samson International’s Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s 9-drawer chests with model/item number M71C3180. The chests are brown and measure about 49 inches tall, 55 inches wide, and 18 inches deep.  A label located on the back of each unit contains “Samson International,” the model/item number, the month and year of manufacture, and the Costco customer item number 1335751.  The chests are made of wood.  The date codes are printed in MMDDYYYY (month/day/year) format and recalled units have manufacturing date codes between September 2019 and November 2019.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using recalled chests if they are not properly anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Samson for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit. Samson will provide pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest’s drawer slides and return them to Samson for a full refund. Samson will also provide free in-home installation of the tip-over restraint kit upon request. Consumers can also return the item to any Costco Warehouse for a full refund.

 

Incidents/Injuries:

Samson International has received one report of a tip-over incident involving a 10-year-old child.

Sold At:
Exclusively at Costco Wholesale Warehouses nationwide and online at www.costco.com from December 2019 through April 2020 for about $700.
Manufacturer(s):
Lacquer Craft Mfg. Co., Ltd of China, a subsidiary of Samson Holding Ltd.
Importer(s):

Costco Wholesale Corp., of Issaquah, Washington

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-755
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s 9-Drawer Chest
Samson International Recalls Cayden 9-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to consumers.

 

Recalled Shake Look Touch book with pom poms
Scholastic Recalls Shake Look Touch Books Due to Choking Hazard

The pom poms on the book can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Kids Tales pajamas, various print designs
Children’s Sleepwear Recalled Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard; Imported by Kids Tales; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com

The children’s pajamas fail to meet the flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children. 

 

Recalled Baby Boy Dino Romper in Blue
The Children's Place Recalls Baby Boy Rompers Due to Choking Hazard

The metal snaps on the rompers can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Walgreens Pain Reliever Acetaminophen 500 mg, 150 Count Bottle
Aurohealth Recalls Walgreens Brand Acetaminophen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled over-the-counter products contain the regulated substance acetaminophen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Kroger Aspirin, 81 mg Delayed-Release enteric coated tablets, 300 count bottle
Time-Cap Labs Recalls Kroger Brand Aspirin and Ibuprofen Due to Failure to Meet Child Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning

The recalled over-the-counter products contain the regulated substances aspirin and ibuprofen which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product