Samson International Recalls Cayden 9-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to consumers.
About 5,400
Recall Details
This recall involves Samson International’s Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman’s 9-drawer chests with model/item number M71C3180. The chests are brown and measure about 49 inches tall, 55 inches wide, and 18 inches deep. A label located on the back of each unit contains “Samson International,” the model/item number, the month and year of manufacture, and the Costco customer item number 1335751. The chests are made of wood. The date codes are printed in MMDDYYYY (month/day/year) format and recalled units have manufacturing date codes between September 2019 and November 2019.
Consumers should immediately stop using recalled chests if they are not properly anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. Contact Samson for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit. Samson will provide pre-paid shipping labels so that consumers can remove the chest’s drawer slides and return them to Samson for a full refund. Samson will also provide free in-home installation of the tip-over restraint kit upon request. Consumers can also return the item to any Costco Warehouse for a full refund.
Samson International has received one report of a tip-over incident involving a 10-year-old child.
Costco Wholesale Corp., of Issaquah, Washington
