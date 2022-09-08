 Skip to main content

Roots & Harvest Wide Mouth Pint Canning Jars Recalled by LEM Products Distribution Due to Laceration Hazard

Name of Product:
Roots & Harvest Wide Mouth Pint Canning Jars
Hazard:

Pieces of glass can be found in some of the recalled jars, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 08, 2022
Units:

About 15,900

Consumer Contact

LEM toll-free at 877-536-7763 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at connectwithus@rootsandharvest.com or online at https://www.lemproducts.com/product_recalls, https://www.rootsandharvest.com/product_recalls, https://www.lemproduct.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page or https://www.rootsandharvest.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Wide Mouth Pint Canning Jars that were sold in 12-packs in a cardboard sleeve shrink wrapped in clear plastic.  The jars are clear glass with the Roots & Harvest brand molded on each jar. The jars have a metal lid and screw on type band. These jars are used for canning food.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled jars and contact LEM to receive a full refund. LEM will provide a return shipping container free of charge and a prepaid return label. LEM is assisting in contacting all known purchasers. Orscheln Farm & Home is contacting known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Orscheln Farm & Home stores in the Midwest Region during July 2022 for about $17.
Importer(s):

LEM Products Distribution LLC, of West Chester, Ohio

Manufactured In:
India
Recall number:
22-218
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Recalled Roots & Harvest Wide Mouth Pint Canning Jars
