Roots & Harvest Wide Mouth Pint Canning Jars Recalled by LEM Products Distribution Due to Laceration Hazard

Pieces of glass can be found in some of the recalled jars, posing a laceration hazard to consumers.
About 15,900
LEM toll-free at 877-536-7763 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at connectwithus@rootsandharvest.com or online at https://www.lemproducts.com/product_recalls, https://www.rootsandharvest.com/product_recalls, https://www.lemproduct.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page or https://www.rootsandharvest.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Wide Mouth Pint Canning Jars that were sold in 12-packs in a cardboard sleeve shrink wrapped in clear plastic. The jars are clear glass with the Roots & Harvest brand molded on each jar. The jars have a metal lid and screw on type band. These jars are used for canning food.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled jars and contact LEM to receive a full refund. LEM will provide a return shipping container free of charge and a prepaid return label. LEM is assisting in contacting all known purchasers. Orscheln Farm & Home is contacting known purchasers directly.
None reported
LEM Products Distribution LLC, of West Chester, Ohio
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
