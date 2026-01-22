 Skip to main content

Iristar Minoxidil Spray Bottles for Hair and Beard Growth Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Moralowen

  • Recalled Iristar Minoxidil Spray Bottles with packaging
  • Recalled Iristar Minoxidil Spray Bottles
Name of Product:
Iristar Minoxidil Spray Bottles
Hazard:

The recalled spray bottles contain minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
January 22, 2026
Units:

About 29,000

Consumer Contact

Moralowen at 862-397-7376 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at moralowens@gmail.com, or online at moralowen.com and click “Recall Details” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Iristar Minoxidil Spray Bottles, 5% minoxidil with biotin for hair and beard growth. The sprays come in black plastic bottles with navy blue labels and white highlights with a spray cap. The bottles and outer packaging are labeled “Iristar” and “Minoxidil Spray” on the front and ingredients and directions for use are found on the back.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled spray bottles out of sight and reach of children and contact Moralowen for a free replacement bottle with a child-resistant closure. Consumers are instructed to transfer the contents of the recalled bottle into the new child-resistant bottle. Once the product is transferred, consumers can continue to use the product as directed.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from December 2024 through September 2025 for about $18.
Manufacturer(s):
Shaoshan Leiluo Trading Co., Ltd. of Shaoshan, Hunan of China
Retailer:

Moralowen, of South Korea

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-210

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

