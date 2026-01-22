Iristar Minoxidil Spray Bottles for Hair and Beard Growth Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Moralowen

The recalled spray bottles contain minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 29,000
Moralowen at 862-397-7376 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at moralowens@gmail.com, or online at moralowen.com and click “Recall Details” at the top of the page for more information.
This recall involves Iristar Minoxidil Spray Bottles, 5% minoxidil with biotin for hair and beard growth. The sprays come in black plastic bottles with navy blue labels and white highlights with a spray cap. The bottles and outer packaging are labeled “Iristar” and “Minoxidil Spray” on the front and ingredients and directions for use are found on the back.
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled spray bottles out of sight and reach of children and contact Moralowen for a free replacement bottle with a child-resistant closure. Consumers are instructed to transfer the contents of the recalled bottle into the new child-resistant bottle. Once the product is transferred, consumers can continue to use the product as directed.
Moralowen, of South Korea
