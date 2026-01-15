 Skip to main content

RootStim Recalls Beard Growth Serum Spray Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

  • Recalled RootStim Beard Growth Serum Packaging (Front)
  • Recalled RootStim Beard Growth Serum Packaging (Side)
  • Recalled RootStim Beard Growth Serums, 5% Minoxidil 2.0 Oz/60ml
Name of Product:
RootStim Beard Growth Serum, 5% Minoxidil
Hazard:

The beard growth serum contains minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. 

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
January 15, 2026
Units:

About 16,900

Consumer Contact

RootStim at 202-743-1714 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at finergraceing@gmail.com, or online at https://rootstim.com and click “Contact Us” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves RootStim Beard Growth Serums spray bottles. The serums come in black boxes with orange and white lettering and have an orange mustache icon on its front panel. The boxes have “Beard Growth Treatment” and “5% Minoxidil – Biotin & Rice Water” printed on its front, directions and warnings printed on its sides, and “Distributed By RootStim LLC” on the bottom. The bottles are black with black spray cap, transparent top cap, and an orange and black wraparound label bearing the same information as the box.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled serum bottles out of sight and reach of children, and contact RootStim for instructions on receiving a replacement product. Consumers will be asked to discard the original bottle. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from November 2024 through September 2025 for about $20.
Manufacturer(s):
Ronghui Intelligent Manufacturing Technology (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd., of China
Distributor(s):
RootStim LLC, of Lanham, Maryland
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-198

Related Recalls

Recalled Ruahouine Hair Growth Serum
Ruahouine Hair Growth Serum Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon by Ruahouine

The serum bottles contain minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Feel The Beard Growth Oil Bottle
Feel The Beard Recalls Minoxidil Beard Growth Serum Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The beard serum contains minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The hair serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled Mamisan Licodaine Ointment jar UPC - 860006498115
Plantimex Recalls Mamisan Lidocaine Ointment Containers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violates Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The ointment contains lidocaine, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The ointment’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.

Recalled MoonSoll Ethanol Fuel Bottle
Demlar Recalls MoonSoll and Magic Chems Fuel Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standard for Portable Fuel Containers and FHSA Labeling Requirements; Imported by Demlar Online Store

The ethanol fuel bottles violate the federal safety standard for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required by the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. The fuel containers also fail to meet the federal safety regulation for deceptive disclaimers required by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act (FHSA) because they claim the contents are “Non-Toxic.”

Recalled Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG bottle
F&F Fine Wines Recalls Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco DOCG Bottles sold by Costco Due to Laceration Hazard

The Prosecco bottles can break or shatter, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled Wilteexs Bioethanol Fuel Bottle
Wilteexs Bioethanol Fuel Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Flash Fire; Violates Mandatory Standards for Portable Fuel Containers and Hazardous Substances; Imported by Wilteexs

The ethanol fuel bottles violate the federal safety standard for portable fuel containers because they lack flame mitigation devices required by the Portable Fuel Container Safety Act, posing a deadly risk of flash fire. The fuel containers also fail to meet the federal safety regulation for deceptive disclaimers required by the Federal Hazardous Substances Act because they claim the contents are “Non Toxic”. 

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product