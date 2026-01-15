RootStim Recalls Beard Growth Serum Spray Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The beard growth serum contains minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The serum’s packaging is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children.
About 16,900
RootStim at 202-743-1714 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at finergraceing@gmail.com, or online at https://rootstim.com and click “Contact Us” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves RootStim Beard Growth Serums spray bottles. The serums come in black boxes with orange and white lettering and have an orange mustache icon on its front panel. The boxes have “Beard Growth Treatment” and “5% Minoxidil – Biotin & Rice Water” printed on its front, directions and warnings printed on its sides, and “Distributed By RootStim LLC” on the bottom. The bottles are black with black spray cap, transparent top cap, and an orange and black wraparound label bearing the same information as the box.
Consumers should immediately secure the recalled serum bottles out of sight and reach of children, and contact RootStim for instructions on receiving a replacement product. Consumers will be asked to discard the original bottle.
None reported
