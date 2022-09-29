 Skip to main content

Rockgeist Recalls BarJam Brackets Due to Crash and Injury Hazards (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Rockgeist BarJam Brackets
Name of Product:
BarJam Brackets
Hazard:

The recalled bracket arms, attached to bicycle handlebars, can crack or break during use, causing the harness and gear to fall while the bicycle is in motion, posing a crash and injury hazards.  

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
September 29, 2022
Units:

About 420

 

Consumer Contact

Rockgeist Bikepack USA collect at 828-747-7083 from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email bikepack@rockgeist.com or online at https://rockgeist.com/41854-2/, https://rockgeist.com/product/barjam/ or https://rockgeist.com/ scroll down to the bottom of the page select “Voluntary Recall” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves BarJam Brackets. The recalled brackets attach to a bicycle handlebar to hold camping gear while riding.  The brackets were sold in black and have the word “rockgeist” in white lettering. Any and all brackets with the word rockgeist in white lettering are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled BarJam Brackets attached to bicycle handlebars, discard them and contact Rockgeist for free redesigned replacement brackets. Rockgeist is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of incidents of the brackets breaking and cracking. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at www.rockgeist.com from September 2021 through August 2022 for between about $135 and $205.
Manufacturer(s):
Rockgeist Bikepack U.S.A., of Asheville, North Carolina
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-780



  

