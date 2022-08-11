 Skip to main content

Residential Elevators Recalls Home Elevators Due to Child Entrapment Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Young Children

  • Residential Elevator with Space Between the Exterior Landing (Hoistway) Door and Interior Elevator Car (Accordion) Door. A young child can become entrapped if there is a hazardous gap between the doors.
  • Scenario depicting a child trapped between an exterior landing (hoistway) door and an interior elevator car door due to a hazardous gap. The exterior door locks the young child in the space between the doors when the elevator is called to another floor, putting the child at risk of being crushed or pinned and suffering serious injuries or death.
Name of Product:
Residential Elevators
Hazard:

Young children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate if there is a hazardous gap and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 11, 2022
Units:

About 31,000 

Consumer Contact

Residential Elevators, Inc. toll-free at 877-794-3032 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at doorgapsafety@residentialelevators.com or online at https://www.residentialelevators.com/doorgaprecall or www.ResidentialElevators.com and click on “Recall Information” at the home page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Residential Elevators, Inc. residential elevator models Easy Rider, Horizon Lift, Luxury Lift, Luxury Lift Hydraulic, Luxury Lift Traction and RE. The Residential Elevators brand name is printed on the light in the operating panel inside the elevator cab. The elevators are used in consumers’ homes.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should keep unsupervised young children away from the recalled residential elevators and contact Residential Elevators, Inc. for instructions on how to measure for space guards to correct any hazardous gap. Space guards will be provided free of charge and assistance with space guard installation will be provided upon request.

Incidents/Injuries:

Residential Elevators, Inc. is aware of one incident involving one of its residential elevators, installed by an independent installer, that resulted in a serious spinal injury to a child.

Sold At:
Directly to consumers and by authorized dealers nationwide from 1986 through July 2022 for between $20,000 and $35,000 including installation.
Manufacturer(s):
Residential Elevators, Inc., of Tallahassee, Fla.
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-199
