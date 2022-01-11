Residential Elevators Recalled by Savaria Corporation Due to Child Entrapment Hazard; Risk of Serious Injury or Death to Young Children

Young children can become entrapped in the space between the exterior landing (hoistway) door and the interior elevator car door or gate due to a hazardous gap, and suffer serious injuries or death when the elevator is called to another floor.
About 19,500
Savaria toll-free at 855-983-5520 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.home-elevator-door-gap.com or www.savaria.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Savaria and Garaventa branded residential elevators manufactured from 1999 through 2021. Models include: Eclipse, Infinity, Kwiklift, MR and HR. Model names are located on the elevators’ controllers. The elevators are used in consumers’ homes.
Consumers should keep unsupervised young children away from the recalled residential elevators and contact the manufacturers for instructions on how to measure for space guards to correct any hazardous gap. Space guards will be provided free of charge and assistance with space guard installation will be provided on request.
None reported
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.