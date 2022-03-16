RH Recalls Illuminated Mirrors Due to Fire and Shock Hazards

There are loose components in the mirror’s bulb sockets, which can lead to overcurrent and overheating, posing fire and shock hazards.
About 3,300 (In addition, about 111 units were sold in Canada)
RH toll-free at 833-694-2947 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com, or online directly at https://rh.com/content/page.jsp?id=safety-recalls and at www.rh.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves RH’s Illuminated Mirrors sold in the following styles: Leaner, Round, Rectangle and Dresser. The Illuminated Leaner Mirror is 72” H x 36” W and has 32 sockets for Type G 1W LED or 5W incandescent bulbs. The Illuminated Round Mirror is 32” D and has 20 sockets for Type G 5W incandescent bulbs. The Illuminated Rectangle Mirror and Illuminated Dresser Mirror are 40” H x 30” W and have 20 sockets for Type G 1W LED or 5W incandescent bulbs. The mirrors have an aged brass, antique pewter or a dark steel finish. The SKU number and date of manufacture are printed on a label on the back of the mirror. This recall involves all mirrors with a manufacturing date code before February 2021 and the following SKUs:
Leaner Mirror
Round Mirror
Rectangle/Dresser Mirror
106715AGBR
106717AGBR
106716AGBR
106715APWT
106717APWT
106716APWT
106715DKST
106717DKST
106716DKST
601276AGBR
602569AGBR
601276APWT
602569APWT
601276DKST
602569DKST
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors, unplug them and contact RH for their choice of full refund of the purchase price or a refund in the form of a credit if the consumer’s purchase price cannot be determined, or a free replacement mirror. RH will schedule a free pick up of the recalled mirror. RH is contacting all known purchasers directly.
RH has received three reports of the mirror’s electrical switch or wiring catching fire. RH has also received 60 reports of electrical issues including melting, smoking, sparking, shorting and bulbs bursting or breaking. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
RH US LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
