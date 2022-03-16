 Skip to main content

RH Recalls Illuminated Mirrors Due to Fire and Shock Hazards

  • Recalled Round Mirror, Aged Brass
  • Recalled Dresser/Rectangle Mirror, Dark Steel
  • Recalled Leaner Mirror, Antique Pewter
Name of Product:
Illuminated Mirrors
Hazard:

There are loose components in the mirror’s bulb sockets, which can lead to overcurrent and overheating, posing fire and shock hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
March 16, 2022
Units:

About 3,300 (In addition, about 111 units were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

RH toll-free at 833-694-2947 from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Saturday and Sunday, email at recall@rh.com, or online directly at https://rh.com/content/page.jsp?id=safety-recalls and at www.rh.com and click on “Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves RH’s Illuminated Mirrors sold in the following styles: Leaner, Round, Rectangle and Dresser. The Illuminated Leaner Mirror is 72” H x 36” W and has 32 sockets for Type G 1W LED or 5W incandescent bulbs.  The Illuminated Round Mirror is 32” D and has 20 sockets for Type G 5W incandescent bulbs.  The Illuminated Rectangle Mirror and Illuminated Dresser Mirror are 40” H x 30” W and have 20 sockets for Type G 1W LED or 5W incandescent bulbs.  The mirrors have an aged brass, antique pewter or a dark steel finish.  The SKU number and date of manufacture are printed on a label on the back of the mirror. This recall involves all mirrors with a manufacturing date code before February 2021 and the following SKUs:

Leaner Mirror

Round Mirror

Rectangle/Dresser Mirror

106715AGBR

106717AGBR

106716AGBR

106715APWT

106717APWT

106716APWT

106715DKST

106717DKST

106716DKST

601276AGBR

  

602569AGBR

601276APWT

  

602569APWT

601276DKST

  

602569DKST
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled mirrors, unplug them and contact RH for their choice of full refund of the purchase price or a refund in the form of a credit if the consumer’s purchase price cannot be determined, or a free replacement mirror.  RH will schedule a free pick up of the recalled mirror.  RH is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

RH has received three reports of the mirror’s electrical switch or wiring catching fire.  RH has also received 60 reports of electrical issues including melting, smoking, sparking, shorting and bulbs bursting or breaking.  No injuries or property damage have been reported.  

Sold At:
RH Galleries nationwide and online at https://rhteen.rh.com/ from September 2015 through February 2022 and at RH outlets nationwide between September 2015 and December 2021 for between $47 and $1,313.
Importer(s):

RH US LLC, of Corte Madera, Calif.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-102
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Round Mirror, Aged Brass
RH Recalls Illuminated Mirrors Due to Fire and Shock Hazards

There are loose components in the mirror’s bulb sockets, which can lead to overcurrent and overheating, posing fire and shock hazards.

Recalled Anecdote Candle – Fireside Chats
Anecdote Candles Recalls Double-Wick Autumn Candles Due to Fire and Laceration Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Anthropologie

The double wick candles can achieve higher than usual flames, causing the glass  container to break apart, posing fire and laceration hazards.

Recalled Serta Perfect Sleeper Mattress
Serta Recalls Mattresses Due to Violation of Federal Mattress Flammability Standard and Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The mattresses fail to meet the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Pittsburgh Automotive Pneumatic Roller Seat
Harbor Freight Tools Recalls Seats Due to Fall Hazard

The connection from the seat to the seat post can break, posing a fall hazard.

Recalled River Street Chest in mocha (SKU number 32624252)
BFG North Carolina Recalls Chest of Drawers Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Rooms To Go (Recall Alert)

The recalled dressers are unstable if not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that may result in death or serious injuries to children. The dressers do not comply with the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard (ASTM 2057-19). 

 

Recalled beach lounger – blue
Family Dollar Recalls Beach Loungers Due to Injury Hazard

The recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard if fingers get caught in the metal folding joints.  

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov