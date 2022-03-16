RH Recalls Illuminated Mirrors Due to Fire and Shock Hazards

Description:

This recall involves RH’s Illuminated Mirrors sold in the following styles: Leaner, Round, Rectangle and Dresser. The Illuminated Leaner Mirror is 72” H x 36” W and has 32 sockets for Type G 1W LED or 5W incandescent bulbs. The Illuminated Round Mirror is 32” D and has 20 sockets for Type G 5W incandescent bulbs. The Illuminated Rectangle Mirror and Illuminated Dresser Mirror are 40” H x 30” W and have 20 sockets for Type G 1W LED or 5W incandescent bulbs. The mirrors have an aged brass, antique pewter or a dark steel finish. The SKU number and date of manufacture are printed on a label on the back of the mirror. This recall involves all mirrors with a manufacturing date code before February 2021 and the following SKUs: