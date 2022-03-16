Prestone Recalls Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze Due to Risk of Methanol Poisoning; Sold Exclusively at AutoZone

Bottles labeled as Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze were improperly filled with a product containing methanol. These improperly filled bottles do not have the mandatory cautionary label for products containing methanol warnings, including that the vapors are harmful and the product can be fatal or cause blindness if swallowed. Also, the directions on the bottle for properly flushing a potable water system can fail to adequately remove the methanol, presenting a risk of ingestion. Products containing methanol pose a poisoning hazard through inhalation or if ingested.
About 325
Prestone toll-free at 866-625-5322 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, or online at www.prestone.com/recall or www.prestone.com and click on Safety Notice at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze products manufactured by Prestone for AutoZone. Only bottles filled with blue fluid in one-gallon, clear bottles with date code FT21281 on the bottom of the bottle below the back label are included in the recall. “Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze” is printed on the front of the bottles. If your bottle is filled with pink liquid, it is properly labeled, and it can be used.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled antifreeze and contact Prestone for a full refund and instructions on how to properly dispose of the product. Consumers who have already used the mislabeled product in any potable water system, SHOULD NOT DRINK WATER FROM THE SYSTEM and immediately contact Prestone Products for instructions on how to properly flush their water system.
None reported
