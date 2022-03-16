 Skip to main content

Prestone Recalls Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze Due to Risk of Methanol Poisoning; Sold Exclusively at AutoZone

  • Recalled antifreeze bottles with Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze, only bottles with blue fluid are included in this recall
  • Recalled antifreeze bottles have date code FT21281 printed at the bottom of the bottle
Name of Product:
Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze
Hazard:

Bottles labeled as Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze were improperly filled with a product containing methanol. These improperly filled bottles do not have the mandatory cautionary label for products containing methanol warnings, including that the vapors are harmful and the product can be fatal or cause blindness if swallowed. Also, the directions on the bottle for properly flushing a potable water system can fail to adequately remove the methanol, presenting a risk of ingestion. Products containing methanol pose a poisoning hazard through inhalation or if ingested. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 16, 2022
Units:

About 325

 

Consumer Contact

Prestone toll-free at 866-625-5322 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, or online at www.prestone.com/recall or www.prestone.com and click on Safety Notice at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

The recall involves Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze products manufactured by Prestone for AutoZone. Only bottles filled with blue fluid in one-gallon, clear bottles with date code FT21281 on the bottom of the bottle below the back label are included in the recall. “Shop Pro RV & Marine Antifreeze” is printed on the front of the bottles. If your bottle is filled with pink liquid, it is properly labeled, and it can be used.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled antifreeze and contact Prestone for a full refund and instructions on how to properly dispose of the product. Consumers who have already used the mislabeled product in any potable water system, SHOULD NOT DRINK WATER FROM THE SYSTEM and immediately contact Prestone Products for instructions on how to properly flush their water system.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
AutoZone stores nationwide during October 2021 for about $6.
Manufacturer(s):
Prestone Products Corporation, of Torrance, California
Distributor(s):
Best Parts Inc., of Memphis, Tennessee
Manufactured In:
United States
Recall number:
22-104
