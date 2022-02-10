Positec USA Recalls WORX Electric Pressure Washers Due to Impact Injury Hazard

Description:

This recall involves the WORX brand 13 Amp 1900 PSI Electric Pressure Washer with model number WG606. The pressure washers are gray and orange with the WORX brand name on the front of the product and “Electric Pressure Washer” on the handle. Recalled products have serial number ranges from 20210200078905 to 20210200096490 and from 20210200097286 to 20210200097881, and the serial number is found on the product label located on the main body of the product on the back of the soap tank. The model number can be found on that same label in the upper left.