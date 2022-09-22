Pool and Spa Drain Covers Recalled Due to Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Imported by Chyir Myd; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves the replacement round swimming pool main drain covers that are sold for use in pools and in-ground spas. The top grate is 7.28 inches in diameter and the bottom mounting plate is 8.11 inches in diameter. They are white and made of ABS plastic. The center of the grate reads, "SP-1030" and "148 GPM." “Use screws to keep grate secured to dram (drain) at all times” is printed on the outer ring of the grate.