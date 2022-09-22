 Skip to main content

Pool and Spa Drain Covers Recalled Due to Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Imported by Chyir Myd; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Replacement White Round Swimming Pool Main Drain Cover
Name of Product:
Pool and spa drain covers
Hazard:

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 22, 2022
Units:

About 300

Consumer Contact

Chyir Myd by email at myd1928209480@sina.com or via the Chyir Myd page on Amazon.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the replacement round swimming pool main drain covers that are sold for use in pools and in-ground spas. The top grate is 7.28 inches in diameter and the bottom mounting plate is 8.11 inches in diameter. They are white and made of ABS plastic. The center of the grate reads, "SP-1030" and "148 GPM." “Use screws to keep grate secured to dram (drain) at all times” is printed on the outer ring of the grate.

 

Remedy:

Pool owners/operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools and spas with the recalled pool or spa drain covers and contact Chyir Myd for a full refund. Consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool and/or spa and submit a photo of the drain cover to the firm at myd1928209480@sina.com as proof of removal and to receive the refund. Consumers should dispose of the recalled pool or spa drain covers after submitting proof of removal. Chyir Myd is contacting all purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Exclusively at www.amazon.com from September 2021 through June 2022 for about $12.
Importer(s):

Chyir Myd Co. Ltd, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-773
