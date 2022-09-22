 Skip to main content

Pool and Spa Drain Covers Recalled Due to Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Imported by Angzhili; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Angzhili 8-inch Drain Cover
Name of Product:
Pool and spa drain covers
Hazard:

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 22, 2022
Units:

About 1,000

Consumer Contact

Angzhili by email at 3262863806@qq.com or via the Angzhili page on Amazon.com.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Angzhili eight-inch drain covers that are sold for use in pools and in-ground spas. The top grate is 7.23inches in diameter and the bottom mounting plate is eight inches in diameter. They are white and made of ABS plastic. “Use this grate only with Hayward drains dna (and) frames of correct size” is printed on the outer ring of the grate. 

Remedy:

Pool owners/operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools and spas with the recalled pool or spa drain covers and contact Angzhili for a full refund. Consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool and/or spa and submit a photo of the drain cover to the firm at 3262863806@qq.com as proof of removal and to receive the refund. Consumers should dispose of the recalled pool or spa drain covers after submitting proof of removal. Angzhili is contacting all purchasers directly. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Exclusively at www.amazon.com from June 2021 through June 2022 for about $12.
Importer(s):

Angzhili, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-776
