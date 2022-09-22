Pool and Spa Drain Covers Recalled Due to Violation of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act; Imported by Angzhili; Sold Exclusively at Amazon.com (Recall Alert)

The recalled drain covers do not conform to the entrapment protection standards of the Virginia Graeme Baker Pool and Spa Safety Act (VGBA), posing an entrapment hazard to swimmers and bathers.
About 1,000
Angzhili by email at 3262863806@qq.com or via the Angzhili page on Amazon.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Angzhili eight-inch drain covers that are sold for use in pools and in-ground spas. The top grate is 7.23inches in diameter and the bottom mounting plate is eight inches in diameter. They are white and made of ABS plastic. “Use this grate only with Hayward drains dna (and) frames of correct size” is printed on the outer ring of the grate.
Pool owners/operators and consumers should immediately stop using pools and spas with the recalled pool or spa drain covers and contact Angzhili for a full refund. Consumers should remove the drain cover from the pool and/or spa and submit a photo of the drain cover to the firm at 3262863806@qq.com as proof of removal and to receive the refund. Consumers should dispose of the recalled pool or spa drain covers after submitting proof of removal. Angzhili is contacting all purchasers directly.
None reported
Angzhili, of China
