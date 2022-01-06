Polaris Recalls Youth All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The inner layer of the fuel line can leak, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,100 (In addition, two units in Canada)
Polaris at 800-765-2747 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or online at www.polaris.com and click on “Off Road Safety Recalls” at the bottom of the page, or www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ and enter your vehicle identification number “VIN” to see if your vehicle is included in any recalls.
Recall Details
This recall involves certain VINs of Polaris Model Year 2022 Outlaw 110 EFI Youth ATVs. The recalled ATVs were sold in gray/lime and gray/pink color combinations. “POLARIS” is printed on both sides of the vehicle below the headlights and on both sides of the seat. “Outlaw 110” is printed on both sides of the chassis. The vehicle identification number (VIN) is located in the left side wheel well.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled vehicles and contact a Polaris dealer to schedule a free repair, including the installation of a new fuel line. Polaris has notified consumers to stop riding the vehicles. Polaris will be contacting all registered owners directly to provide more details about the repair.
Polaris has received two reports of fuel leaks. No fire or injuries have been reported.
Polaris Industries Inc., of Medina, Minn.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.