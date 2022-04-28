Polaris Recalls RZR Recreational Off-Road Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves certain VINs of Model Year 2022 RZR Pro R 4 Premium and Ultimate vehicles. The recalled vehicles were sold in the following colors: black, blue and lime. The recalled vehicles were sold in a four-seat configuration. POLARIS is stamped on the front grille and POLARIS and RZR are printed on the sides of the vehicles. The model name is also printed on the side of the chassis. The VIN is located on the vehicle’s frame in the left rear wheel well.