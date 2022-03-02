Petzl Recalls PIRANA Descender Canyoneering Devices Due to Drowning Risk

The user's rope can get caught or wedged in the PIRANA blocking slot and stop or suspend the climber, posing a drowning risk if they are under a waterfall or pool.
About 3,450 (In addition, about 177 were sold in Canada)
Petzl toll-free at 877-807-3805 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at Returns@petzl.com or online at www.petzl.com/US/en/Sport/recalls or www.petzl.com and click on “Sport, Customer Service, Safety Alerts” and select “PIRANA Descender recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Petzl PIRANA descender, an aluminum adjustable friction descender device for canyoneering. The descender has three rope installation options that allow the user to select the degree of friction before initiating a descent. A friction spur allows the user to increase braking power during descent. A plastic ring keeps the connector positioned to facilitate rope installation while the device is connected to the harness. The descender comes in orange (D005AA00) and black (D005AA01) with serial numbers ranging between 19 F 0000000 000 and 22 A 9999999 999. Serial numbers are located on the frame of the product.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled PIRANA descender devices and contact Petzl for a full refund, including shipping. Consumers will be provided a postage-paid label to return their recalled descender.
None reported
Petzl America, Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.