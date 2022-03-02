 Skip to main content

Petzl Recalls PIRANA Descender Canyoneering Devices Due to Drowning Risk

  • Recalled PIRANA Descender
Name of Product:
PIRANA descender canyoneering devices
Hazard:

The user's rope can get caught or wedged in the PIRANA blocking slot and stop or suspend the climber, posing a drowning risk if they are under a waterfall or pool.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
March 02, 2022
Units:

About 3,450 (In addition, about 177 were sold in Canada)  

Consumer Contact

Petzl toll-free at 877-807-3805 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT Monday through Friday, email at Returns@petzl.com or online at www.petzl.com/US/en/Sport/recalls or www.petzl.com and click on “Sport, Customer Service, Safety Alerts” and select “PIRANA Descender recall” for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Petzl PIRANA descender, an aluminum adjustable friction descender device for canyoneering. The descender has three rope installation options that allow the user to select the degree of friction before initiating a descent. A friction spur allows the user to increase braking power during descent. A plastic ring keeps the connector positioned to facilitate rope installation while the device is connected to the harness. The descender comes in orange (D005AA00) and black (D005AA01) with serial numbers ranging between 19 F 0000000 000 and 22 A 9999999 999.  Serial numbers are located on the frame of the product.

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled PIRANA descender devices and contact Petzl for a full refund, including shipping. Consumers will be provided a postage-paid label to return their recalled descender.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
REI, Karst Sports, Backcountry.com, www.petzl.com, and other websites and outdoor stores nationwide from July 2019 through January 2022 for about $39.
Manufactured In:
France
Importer(s):

Petzl America, Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah

fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

