Paddles Sold with Stand-up Paddleboards Recalled Due to Risk of Puncture or Laceration Hazard; Manufactured by Agit Global

  • Recalled Agit Global model years 2015 and 2016 Wave Storm Paddles sold with paddleboards
  • Recalled Agit Global model year 2015 Dorsal Paddles sold with paddleboards
  • Recalled Agit Global model year 2015 Ozoboard Paddles sold with paddleboards
  • Recalled Agit Global model year 2015 Storm Blade Paddles sold with paddleboards
  • Recalled Agit Global model year 2016 Storm Blade Paddles sold with paddleboards
  • Recalled Agit Global model year 2017 Storm Blade Paddles sold with paddleboards
  • Recalled Agit Global model years 2017 and 2019 9’6” Wave Storm Paddles and 2020 8’ Wave Storm Paddles sold with paddleboards
  • Recalled Agit Global model year 2018 9’6” Wave Storm Paddles and 2020 8’ Wave Storm Paddles sold with paddleboards
  • Recalled Agit Global model year 2018 True Wave Paddles sold with paddleboards
  • Recalled Agit Global model year 2019 Bloo Tide Paddles sold with paddleboards
  • Example of printed Agit Global Manufacturing Code found at the base of the blade for recalled paddleboard paddles
Name of Product:
Paddles sold with stand-up paddleboards
Hazard:

The paddle can suddenly break mid-shaft into two pieces during use, exposing sharp edges and posing a risk of serious injury including puncture or laceration hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 25, 2022
Units:

About 124,000

Consumer Contact

Agit Global North America toll-free at 877-862-0622 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday,  email at recall@agit-global.com or online at https://shop.agit-global.com/content/important-safety-recall/ or http://www.agit-global.com/content/important-safety-recall for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Agit Global paddles, model years 2015 through 2020, that were sold with the 8’, 8’6”, 9’6”, and 10’6” Wave Storm, Storm Blade, Ozoboard, True Wave, Bloo Tide, Dorsal, and Rock It Surf Stand-up paddleboards. The paddles are made of aluminum and are adjustable, between 5 and 7 feet in length. The paddles were provided with original purchase or as a replacement paddle under warranty and were not sold individually. Each paddle is printed with a four- or five-character manufacturing code on the paddle blade with one of the following prefixes or codes:

Model Year

Initial Characters of Manufacturing Code 

2015 9’6 Wave Storm

J4

2015 10’6” Wave Storm

D5

2015 9’6” Dorsal

B4, J4

2015 8’6”, 9’6”, 10’6” Ozoboards

H4, F5

2015, 2016, and 2017 9’6” and 10’6” Storm Blades

E5, F5, L5, B6, C6, B7, D7, E7, F7, G7

2016 9’6” Wave Storm

I5, A6

2017 9’6” Wave Storm

I6, L6, A7

2018 9’6” Wave Storm

I7, K7

2018 9’6” Rock-It-Surf

L8

2018 8’ True Wave

E8

2019 9’6” Wave Storm

I8, K8, J901, J902, J903, J904

2019 8’ Wave Storm

L8

2019 9’6” Bloo Tide

C9

2020 8’ Wave Storm

D0
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled paddles and contact Agit Global North America for a free, approximately two-foot long zippered paddle shaft sleeve, intended to be installed over the paddle shaft when the paddle is used.

Incidents/Injuries:

Agit Global has received 19 reports of the paddle breaking mid-shaft during use, including six reports of leg punctures or laceration injuries.

Sold At:
Costco, Home Depot, REI, Amazon, Walmart.com, Sam’s Club and small surf/sporting goods stores nationwide and online at https://shop.agit-global.com/ from January 2015 through December 2020 for between $180 and $480.
Manufacturer(s):
Agit Global Inc., of Taiwan
Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
22-210
