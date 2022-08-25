Paddles Sold with Stand-up Paddleboards Recalled Due to Risk of Puncture or Laceration Hazard; Manufactured by Agit Global

Description:

This recall involves Agit Global paddles, model years 2015 through 2020, that were sold with the 8’, 8’6”, 9’6”, and 10’6” Wave Storm, Storm Blade, Ozoboard, True Wave, Bloo Tide, Dorsal, and Rock It Surf Stand-up paddleboards. The paddles are made of aluminum and are adjustable, between 5 and 7 feet in length. The paddles were provided with original purchase or as a replacement paddle under warranty and were not sold individually. Each paddle is printed with a four- or five-character manufacturing code on the paddle blade with one of the following prefixes or codes: