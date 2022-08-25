Paddles Sold with Stand-up Paddleboards Recalled Due to Risk of Puncture or Laceration Hazard; Manufactured by Agit Global

The paddle can suddenly break mid-shaft into two pieces during use, exposing sharp edges and posing a risk of serious injury including puncture or laceration hazards.
About 124,000
Agit Global North America toll-free at 877-862-0622 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, email at recall@agit-global.com or online at https://shop.agit-global.com/content/important-safety-recall/ or http://www.agit-global.com/content/important-safety-recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Agit Global paddles, model years 2015 through 2020, that were sold with the 8’, 8’6”, 9’6”, and 10’6” Wave Storm, Storm Blade, Ozoboard, True Wave, Bloo Tide, Dorsal, and Rock It Surf Stand-up paddleboards. The paddles are made of aluminum and are adjustable, between 5 and 7 feet in length. The paddles were provided with original purchase or as a replacement paddle under warranty and were not sold individually. Each paddle is printed with a four- or five-character manufacturing code on the paddle blade with one of the following prefixes or codes:
|
Model Year
|
Initial Characters of Manufacturing Code
|
2015 9’6 Wave Storm
|
J4
|
2015 10’6” Wave Storm
|
D5
|
2015 9’6” Dorsal
|
B4, J4
|
2015 8’6”, 9’6”, 10’6” Ozoboards
|
H4, F5
|
2015, 2016, and 2017 9’6” and 10’6” Storm Blades
|
E5, F5, L5, B6, C6, B7, D7, E7, F7, G7
|
2016 9’6” Wave Storm
|
I5, A6
|
2017 9’6” Wave Storm
|
I6, L6, A7
|
2018 9’6” Wave Storm
|
I7, K7
|
2018 9’6” Rock-It-Surf
|
L8
|
2018 8’ True Wave
|
E8
|
2019 9’6” Wave Storm
|
I8, K8, J901, J902, J903, J904
|
2019 8’ Wave Storm
|
L8
|
2019 9’6” Bloo Tide
|
C9
|
2020 8’ Wave Storm
|
D0
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled paddles and contact Agit Global North America for a free, approximately two-foot long zippered paddle shaft sleeve, intended to be installed over the paddle shaft when the paddle is used.
Agit Global has received 19 reports of the paddle breaking mid-shaft during use, including six reports of leg punctures or laceration injuries.
