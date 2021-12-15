 Skip to main content

Pacific Cycle Recalls Schwinn Electric Scooters Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

  • Recalled Schwinn Tone 3 Electric Scooter in black
  • Recalled Schwinn Tone 3 Electric Scooter in white
  • Recalled Schwinn Tone 2 Electric Scooter in black
  • Recalled Schwinn Tone 2 Electric Scooter white
  • Recalled Schwinn Tone 1 Electric Scooter in black
  • Recalled Schwinn Tone 1 Electric Scooter in white
Name of Product:
Schwinn Tone Electric Scooters (e-scooters)
Hazard:

The e-scooter’s handlebar grips can loosen or crack, posing fall and injury hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 15, 2021
Units:

About 11,340

Consumer Contact

Pacific Cycle toll-free at 877-564-2261 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.pacific-cycle.com/safety-notices-recalls/ or www.pacific-cycle.com and click on “Safety Notices & Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all models of the Schwinn Tone Electric Scooter. That includes the Tone 1, Tone 2 and Tone 3 models. The scooters come in black or white and have a “T” handlebar and an approximately two-foot-long board. The e-scooter’s serial number is located on the bottom of the board.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled e-scooters and contact Pacific Cycle for a free repair kit. Consumers will need to provide the serial number of their scooter and a mailing address. The repair kit can be installed by the consumer and includes all required tools and instructions, which are also available in video format. Pacific Cycle estimates it will take consumers between five and ten minutes to install. Alternatively, consumers can ship the e-scooter back to Pacific Cycle for repair, at no cost to the consumer.

Incidents/Injuries:

Pacific Cycle has received nine reports of loosened or cracked handlebars which include one report of an injury where bruising and abrasions occurred, when a consumer fell from the e-scooter while riding after the handlebar broke.

Sold At
Bicycle shops nationwide and online at schwinnbikes.com and amazon.com, from May 2020 through February 2021 for between $350 to $550.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Pacific Cycle Inc., of Madison, Wisconsin; Cycling Sports Group, Inc., of Wilton, Connecticut

Recall number:
22-030
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Hisun Motors Corp. U.S.A. Sector 250 utility vehicle
Hisun Motors Corp. U.S.A. Recalls 250cc Utility Vehicles Due to Fire Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Rural King

Grass can accumulate on the under-side of the utility vehicle near the exhaust pipe, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled Schwinn Tone 3 Electric Scooter in black
Pacific Cycle Recalls Schwinn Electric Scooters Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The e-scooter’s handlebar grips can loosen or crack, posing fall and injury hazards.

Recalled OBB-20 Fitness Gear Olympic Dumbbell Handle with locking collars in black
Impex Fitness Recalls Dumbbell Handles Due to Impact Injury Hazard

The locking collars on the dumbbell handles can slip, dropping weights when held perpendicular to the floor, posing an impact injury hazard.

Recalled Honda Pioneer 700 two-seater recreational off-highway vehicle
American Honda Recalls Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Crash and Injury Hazards

The vehicles can lose steering function, posing crash and injury hazards.

Recalled VidaXL Steel Pool Ladders (SKU 93188)
VidaXL Recalls Ladders for Above-Ground Pools Due to Fall and Drowning Hazards (Recall Alert)

The steps of the ladder can loosen during use, posing fall and drowning hazards to the user.

Recalled ABUS ACM (MountZ) helmet front in velvet black and polar white colors
ABUS Recalls Youth Helmets Due to Risk of Head Injury

The recalled helmets do not comply with the U.S. CPSC federal safety standard for bicycle helmets, posing a risk of head injury.

fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov