Pacific Cycle Recalls Schwinn Electric Scooters Due to Fall and Injury Hazards

The e-scooter’s handlebar grips can loosen or crack, posing fall and injury hazards.
About 11,340
Pacific Cycle toll-free at 877-564-2261 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.pacific-cycle.com/safety-notices-recalls/ or www.pacific-cycle.com and click on “Safety Notices & Recalls” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves all models of the Schwinn Tone Electric Scooter. That includes the Tone 1, Tone 2 and Tone 3 models. The scooters come in black or white and have a “T” handlebar and an approximately two-foot-long board. The e-scooter’s serial number is located on the bottom of the board.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled e-scooters and contact Pacific Cycle for a free repair kit. Consumers will need to provide the serial number of their scooter and a mailing address. The repair kit can be installed by the consumer and includes all required tools and instructions, which are also available in video format. Pacific Cycle estimates it will take consumers between five and ten minutes to install. Alternatively, consumers can ship the e-scooter back to Pacific Cycle for repair, at no cost to the consumer.
Pacific Cycle has received nine reports of loosened or cracked handlebars which include one report of an injury where bruising and abrasions occurred, when a consumer fell from the e-scooter while riding after the handlebar broke.
Pacific Cycle Inc., of Madison, Wisconsin; Cycling Sports Group, Inc., of Wilton, Connecticut
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.