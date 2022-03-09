 Skip to main content

Olight Ecommerce Technology Recalls Flashlights Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled M2R Pro Black
  • Recalled M2R Pro Camo
  • Recalled M2R Pro Desert Tan
  • Recalled M2R Pro OD Green
  • Recalled M2R Pro Gunmetal Gray
  • Recalled M2R Pro Patriotic Edition
  • Recalled M2R Pro Orange
  • Recalled M2R Pro Blue
  • Recalled Warrior Mini Black
  • Recalled Warrior Mini Camouflage
  • Recalled Warrior Mini Desert Tan
  • Recalled Warrior Mini Red
  • Recalled Warrior Mini Spring 2 Ti
  • Recalled Warrior Mini Summer 2 Ti
  • Recalled Warrior Mini Autumn 2 Ti
  • Recalled Warrior Mini Winter 2 Ti
  • Recalled Warrior Mini Eternal 2 Cu
Name of Product:
M2R Pro and Warrior Mini Flashlights
Hazard:

The flashlights can be turned on inadvertently and overheat while stored in the holster or a consumer’s pocket, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
March 09, 2022
Units:

About 215,100 

Consumer Contact

Olight toll-free at 888-889-6870 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at cs@olightstore.com, or online at https://www.olightstore.com/article.html?id=1498597352846782467 or www.olightstore.com and click on “Recall Information” near the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves M2R Pro and Warrior Mini flashlights. The M2R Pro was sold in black, camouflage, desert tan, OD green, Patriotic Edition, gunmetal gray, orange, blue, ocean camouflage, purple, white and antique bronze colors.  The dimensions of M2R Pro are approximately 5.37 inches (L) x 1.16 inches (D).  The Warrior Mini was sold in black, desert tan, camouflage, spring 2 Ti, summer 2 Ti, autumn 2 Ti, winter 2 Ti, eternal 2 Cu and red colors.  The dimensions of Warrior Mini are approximately 4.19 inches (L) x 0.91 inches (D).  Olight and M2R Pro or Warrior Mini is printed on the flashlights.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled flashlights and contact Olight for a full refund in the form of a store credit or for a free replacement flashlight. The firm is reaching out to all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 127 reports of flashlights turning on inadvertently and overheating resulting in 22 reports of burn injuries. Three consumers reported receiving second-degree burns.

Sold At:
Olightstore.com, Amazon.com and through small independent stores nationwide from November 2019 through November 2021 for between $48 and $120.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Olight Ecommerce Technology Co. Ltd., of  Somerset, New Jersey

Recall number:
22-094
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled M2R Pro Black
Olight Ecommerce Technology Recalls Flashlights Due to Burn Hazard

The flashlights can be turned on inadvertently and overheat while stored in the holster or a consumer’s pocket, posing a burn hazard to consumers.

Recalled Eguana Technologies Evolve 0513U Home Energy Storage System
Eguana Technologies Recalls Evolve Home Energy Storage Systems with LG Battery Due to Fire Hazard

The lithium-ion battery modules within the Evolve Home Energy Storage Systems can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Recalled DEWALT wireless earphones
E-filliate Recalls DEWALT Wireless Earphones Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

The wireless earphones can overheat while charging or in use, posing burn and fire hazards.

Recalled Projector Flashlights
Halo Recalls Promotional Children’s Projector Flashlights Due to Button Battery Ingestion and Choking Hazards

A child can disassemble the projector flashlight and access the button cell batteries, posing ingestion and choking hazards.

Recalled myCharge Adventure Mega
myCharge Recalls Powerbanks Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

The powerbank’s lithium-ion battery can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

Recalled LF2/LF2+ projector front
Lightform Recalls LED Projectors Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The projector’s fan can malfunction and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov