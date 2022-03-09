Olight Ecommerce Technology Recalls Flashlights Due to Burn Hazard

The flashlights can be turned on inadvertently and overheat while stored in the holster or a consumer’s pocket, posing a burn hazard to consumers.
About 215,100
Olight toll-free at 888-889-6870 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at cs@olightstore.com, or online at https://www.olightstore.com/article.html?id=1498597352846782467 or www.olightstore.com and click on “Recall Information” near the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves M2R Pro and Warrior Mini flashlights. The M2R Pro was sold in black, camouflage, desert tan, OD green, Patriotic Edition, gunmetal gray, orange, blue, ocean camouflage, purple, white and antique bronze colors. The dimensions of M2R Pro are approximately 5.37 inches (L) x 1.16 inches (D). The Warrior Mini was sold in black, desert tan, camouflage, spring 2 Ti, summer 2 Ti, autumn 2 Ti, winter 2 Ti, eternal 2 Cu and red colors. The dimensions of Warrior Mini are approximately 4.19 inches (L) x 0.91 inches (D). Olight and M2R Pro or Warrior Mini is printed on the flashlights.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled flashlights and contact Olight for a full refund in the form of a store credit or for a free replacement flashlight. The firm is reaching out to all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received 127 reports of flashlights turning on inadvertently and overheating resulting in 22 reports of burn injuries. Three consumers reported receiving second-degree burns.
Olight Ecommerce Technology Co. Ltd., of Somerset, New Jersey
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.