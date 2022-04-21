Norwex USA Recalls Ceramic Knives Due to Laceration Hazard

The handle on the Norwex ceramic knives can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.
About 40,000 (In addition, 2,500 in Canada)
Norwex USA Inc. toll-free at 833-882-5569 from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 9 a.m to 5 p.m CT Saturday, email at USNorwexservice@Norwex.com or at https://norwex.biz/en_US/product-recall or at www.norwex.biz and click on product recall link at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
This recall involves Norwex Ceramic Knives. The knives have a ceramic blade and bamboo handle. The knife measures about eight inches long with a four-inch blade and a four-inch handle. Norwex is printed on the handle.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceramic knives and contact Norwex USA for information on how to obtain a free replacement and to request a return kit which includes a pre-paid return shipping label.
The firm has received 188 reports of incidents, including 158 reports of the handle breaking and 30 reports of damage to the knives during shipping. No injuries have been reported.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
