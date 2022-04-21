 Skip to main content

Norwex USA Recalls Ceramic Knives Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Norwex Ceramic Knife
Name of Product:
Norwex Ceramic Knives
Hazard:

The handle on the Norwex ceramic knives can break during use, posing a laceration hazard.    

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
April 21, 2022
Units:

About 40,000 (In addition, 2,500 in Canada)

 

Consumer Contact

Norwex USA Inc. toll-free at 833-882-5569 from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. CT Monday through Friday and 9 a.m to 5 p.m CT Saturday, email at USNorwexservice@Norwex.com or at https://norwex.biz/en_US/product-recall or at www.norwex.biz and click on product recall link at the bottom of the page.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves Norwex Ceramic Knives. The knives have a ceramic blade and bamboo handle. The knife measures about eight inches long with a four-inch blade and a four-inch handle. Norwex is printed on the handle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ceramic knives and contact Norwex USA for information on how to obtain a free replacement and to request a return kit which includes a pre-paid return shipping label.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 188 reports of incidents, including 158 reports of the handle breaking and 30 reports of damage to the knives during shipping. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Norwex USA and Norwex Canada as a promotional product from January 2022 through February 2022 for free.
Distributor(s):
Norwex USA Inc., of Coppell, Texas
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-122
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

