Northern Lights Recalls Alaura Two-Tone Jar Candles Due to Laceration and Fire Hazards; Sold Exclusively at Costco (Recall Alert)

The recalled jar candles can shatter, crack or break apart while burning, posing laceration and fire hazards.
About 139,500
Northern Lights Enterprises at 800-407-0377 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email at cr@northernlightscandles.com, or online at www.alaurarecall.com or www.northernlightscandles.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Alaura Brand Two-Tone Jar Candles. The two-tone candles come in a decorative glass container with a metal lid. They come in two scents; Frosted Forest and Vanilla Biscotti. “Alaura Candles” is printed on a sticker located on the bottom of the glass container.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candle and return it to any Costco Warehouse for a full refund. Consumers who are not able to return the Candle to a Costco Warehouse can contact Northern Lights by email at cr@northernlightscandles.com for instructions on how to cut the candle wicks, provide verification of this to Northern Lights, and then dispose of the candle to receive a full refund. Costco is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Northern Lights has received 138 reports of the jar candles shattering, cracking or breaking apart, including three reports of laceration injuries.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
