North States Industries Recalls Toddleroo Rotating Cabinet Latches Due to Choking Hazard

The latching button can dislodge and detach from the cabinet latches, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 103,000
North States Industries toll-free at 888-243-8350 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or online at https://northstatesind.com/recall or www.northstatesind.com and click on Recall Information for more information
Recall Details
This recall involves North States Industries’ Toddleroo rotating cabinet latches used to childproof cabinets. The white plastic latches were sold in a package of four latches. Each latch measures 3 13/16 inches wide by 1 3/8 inches high by 1/2 inch deep and comes with application adhesive. North States is printed on the center of the latch. Model number 6178 is printed on the top left corner of the product’s packaging. And UPC number 0-26107-06178-2 or 0-26107-06177-5 are printed on the bottom left-hand corner of the product packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cabinet latches and contact North States Industries for a refund. Consumers will be asked to send North States Industries photos of the front and back of the product, and confirm that they have destroyed or disposed of the latches. Upon receipt of the photos and confirmation, consumers will be issued a refund of $5.50 or the purchase price indicated on the receipt if available.
North States Industries has received 19 reports of the latching button dislodging or detaching, including one report of a child gagging on a dislodged button.
North States Industries Inc., of Plymouth, Minnesota
