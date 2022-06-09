Nautilus Recalls Treadmills Due to Fall Hazard

The treadmills can start on their own, posing a fall hazard to a user.
About 7,300
Nautilus at 800-266-2108 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, or online at https://download.nautilus.com/pdf/NLS.T616-T618.cpsc.safety.notice.EN.pdf or www.Nautilus.com and click on “Recall Notices” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Nautilus treadmills with model number T616 and serial numbers 100672PRO21140001 through 100672PRO21171980 and with model number T618 and serial numbers 100647PRO21130111 through 100647PRO21183960. Nautilus and the model number are printed on the plastic shroud at the front of the treadmill’s walking belt. The serial number is on the base-frame of the treadmill beneath the belt.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled treadmills and contact Nautilus to receive a free USB flash drive with a software upgrade and installation instructions. Nautilus will automatically ship the USB flash drive and instructions at no cost to customers who purchased the treadmills directly from Nautilus. The instructions will direct consumers to plug the flash drive into the USB port on the treadmill to upload the software upgrade.
Nautilus has received 21 reports of the treadmills self-starting. No injuries have been reported.
Nautilus Inc., of Vancouver, Wash.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
