Mr Maria Recalls Miffy First Lights Due to Burn Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Miffy First Lights with a blue color label on the bottom. The lights are about 12 inches tall and are made from silicone and have a white exterior in the shape of a rabbit. The LED light has a step dimmer and USB charger. The model number Mr LED 11 or Mr. LED 11A is printed on the blue-colored label on the bottom of the light. The recalled lights were produced in 2017 and 2018. The production year is embossed in a circle on the bottom right foot of the light; a “7” on the right side of the arrow represents 2017 and an “8” on the right side of the arrow represents 2018. Models with only a blue-colored label on the bottom of the unit are included in this recall.