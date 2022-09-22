Mr Maria Recalls Miffy First Lights Due to Burn Hazard

The recalled lights can overheat during use, posing a burn hazard.
About 1,400
This recall involves Miffy First Lights with a blue color label on the bottom. The lights are about 12 inches tall and are made from silicone and have a white exterior in the shape of a rabbit. The LED light has a step dimmer and USB charger. The model number Mr LED 11 or Mr. LED 11A is printed on the blue-colored label on the bottom of the light. The recalled lights were produced in 2017 and 2018. The production year is embossed in a circle on the bottom right foot of the light; a “7” on the right side of the arrow represents 2017 and an “8” on the right side of the arrow represents 2018. Models with only a blue-colored label on the bottom of the unit are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Miffy First Lights and visit https://www.mrmaria.com/bluemodule for instructions on how to determine which LED module is being recalled. Consumers who purchased the Miffy First LED Light at a local store, should bring the light to the store to have the module replaced free of charge. Consumers who purchased the light online (or if the retailer is no longer in business) should take one photo of the blue label on the bottom of the light and one photo of the date embossed underneath the right foot of the light and email both photos together with their shipping address and phone number to bluemodule@mrmaria.com to receive an upgraded LED module free of charge.
None reported
Cool Decor Company, of Miami, Florida (Mr. Maria is conducting this recall as Cool Décor is no longer in business)
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
