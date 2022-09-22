 Skip to main content

Mr Maria Recalls Miffy First Lights Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Miffy First Light
  • Location of model number and production year
Name of Product:
Miffy First LED Lights
Hazard:

The recalled lights can overheat during use, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 22, 2022
Units:

About 1,400

Consumer Contact

Mr. Maria toll-free at 855-890-4105 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET  Monday through Friday, by email at bluemodule@mrmaria.com or online at https://www.mrmaria.com/bluemodule or https://www.mrmaria.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.  

 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Miffy First Lights with a blue color label on the bottom. The lights are about 12 inches tall and are made from silicone and have a white exterior in the shape of a rabbit. The LED light has a step dimmer and USB charger. The model number Mr LED 11 or Mr. LED 11A is printed on the blue-colored label on the bottom of the light. The recalled lights were produced in 2017 and 2018. The production year is embossed in a circle on the bottom right foot of the light; a “7” on the right side of the arrow represents 2017 and an “8” on the right side of the arrow represents 2018. Models with only a blue-colored label on the bottom of the unit are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Miffy First Lights and visit https://www.mrmaria.com/bluemodule for instructions on how to determine which LED module is being recalled. Consumers who purchased the Miffy First LED Light at a local store, should bring the light to the store to have the module replaced free of charge. Consumers who purchased the light online (or if the retailer is no longer in business) should take one photo of the blue label on the bottom of the light and one photo of the date embossed underneath the right foot of the light and email both photos together with their shipping address and phone number to bluemodule@mrmaria.com to receive an upgraded LED module free of charge.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Baby boutiques, gift shops and children’s stores nationwide, including MoMA, New York City; Clic Gallery, New York City; Albee Baby, New York City; Aldea Home, San Francisco; Modern Art Museum, Fort Worth, Texas; and Tabletop, Potomac, Maryland from July 2018 through September 2019 for about $100.
Importer(s):

Cool Decor Company, of Miami, Florida (Mr. Maria is conducting this recall as Cool Décor is no longer in business)

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-226
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

