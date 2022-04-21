 Skip to main content

Monti Kids Recalls Wooden Push Toys Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Monti Kids Push Toy
Name of Product:
Monti Kids Wooden Push Toys
Hazard:

The toy’s rolling cylinder can separate, exposing the balls inside, posing a choking hazard to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 21, 2022
Units:

About 1,375

Consumer Contact

Monti Kids at 800-674-3845 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday via email at customercare@montikids.com or online at www.montikids.com/recalls or at www.montikids.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Push Toys which are included with the Level 7 of the Monti Kids Program subscription box. The Push Toy consists of a wooden handle attached to a rolling cylinder, which contains wooden balls. The lot numbers 0D41 and 1A41, “Montessori designs, Ethically Made in Vietnam, and ASTM CPSIA Safety Certified,” are printed on the underside of the handle, facing the rolling cylinder.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children, dispose of the toy by throwing it into the trash, and contact Monti Kids to receive a $40 refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Monti Kids has received 145 reports of the toy’s rolling cylinder separating.  No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at Montikids.com from April 2021 through January 2022 as one item in the level 7 Monti Kids Program subscription box for about $300.
Importer(s):

Monti Kids Inc., of Orinda, California

 

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
22-741
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

