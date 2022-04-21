Monti Kids Recalls Wooden Push Toys Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

The toy’s rolling cylinder can separate, exposing the balls inside, posing a choking hazard to children.
About 1,375
Monti Kids at 800-674-3845 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday via email at customercare@montikids.com or online at www.montikids.com/recalls or at www.montikids.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Push Toys which are included with the Level 7 of the Monti Kids Program subscription box. The Push Toy consists of a wooden handle attached to a rolling cylinder, which contains wooden balls. The lot numbers 0D41 and 1A41, “Montessori designs, Ethically Made in Vietnam, and ASTM CPSIA Safety Certified,” are printed on the underside of the handle, facing the rolling cylinder.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children, dispose of the toy by throwing it into the trash, and contact Monti Kids to receive a $40 refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Monti Kids has received 145 reports of the toy’s rolling cylinder separating. No injuries have been reported.
Monti Kids Inc., of Orinda, California
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.