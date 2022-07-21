Monti Kids Recalls Toy Box with Bins Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

Description:

This recall involves the Box with Bins included in the Monti Kids’ Level 5 of the Monti Kids Program subscription box. The box is made of wood and has three bins colored blue, red, and yellow. The toy measures approximately 13 x 5.5 x 5.5 inches and this recall includes toys with lot numbers 0D41 and 1A41. The lot number, along with the following text, can be found on the bottom of the toy: “Montessori designs, Ethically Made in Vietnam, and ASTM CPSIA Safety Certified,” are printed on the underside of the box.