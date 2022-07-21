Monti Kids Recalls Toy Box with Bins Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

A small dowel can become exposed and detach from the toy box, posing a choking hazard to young children.
About 1,500
Monti Kids at 800-674-3845 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customercare@montikids.com or online at www.montikids.com/recalls/boxwithbins or www.montikids.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Box with Bins included in the Monti Kids’ Level 5 of the Monti Kids Program subscription box. The box is made of wood and has three bins colored blue, red, and yellow. The toy measures approximately 13 x 5.5 x 5.5 inches and this recall includes toys with lot numbers 0D41 and 1A41. The lot number, along with the following text, can be found on the bottom of the toy: “Montessori designs, Ethically Made in Vietnam, and ASTM CPSIA Safety Certified,” are printed on the underside of the box.
Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled Box with Bins and contact Monti Kids for instructions to receive a $35 refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.
The firm has received five reports of the small dowel being exposed after separating from the outer cabinet. No injuries have been reported.
Monti Kids Inc., of Orinda, California
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.