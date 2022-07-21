 Skip to main content

Monti Kids Recalls Toy Box with Bins Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Box with Bins Sold with the Level 5 Montessori Box with Bins Set
  • Location of small dowels that could be exposed if outer cabinet separates.
Name of Product:
Monti Kids Toy Box with Bins
Hazard:

A small dowel can become exposed and detach from the toy box, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
July 21, 2022
Units:

About 1,500

Consumer Contact

Monti Kids at 800-674-3845 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at customercare@montikids.com or online at www.montikids.com/recalls/boxwithbins or www.montikids.com and click on “Recalls” for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Box with Bins included in the Monti Kids’ Level 5 of the Monti Kids Program subscription box. The box is made of wood and has three bins colored blue, red, and yellow. The toy measures approximately 13 x 5.5 x 5.5 inches and this recall includes toys with lot numbers 0D41 and 1A41. The lot number, along with the following text, can be found on the bottom of the toy: “Montessori designs, Ethically Made in Vietnam, and ASTM CPSIA Safety Certified,” are printed on the underside of the box.

 

Remedy:

Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled Box with Bins and contact Monti Kids for instructions to receive a $35 refund. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received five reports of the small dowel being exposed after separating from the outer cabinet. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at www.montikids.com from July 2021 through February 2022 for about $35 (Box with Bins) and about $300 (Level 5 Monti Kids Subscription Box toy set).
Importer(s):

Monti Kids Inc., of Orinda, California  

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
22-759
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Box with Bins Sold with the Level 5 Montessori Box with Bins Set
Monti Kids Recalls Toy Box with Bins Due to Choking Hazard (Recall Alert)

A small dowel can become exposed and detach from the toy box, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Silicone Baby Mirror Toy Bear Activity Toy
Silicone Baby Toy Bear Activity Toys Recalled Due to Laceration Hazard; Manufactured by Konges Sløjd Denmark A/S

The mirror can come out of the silicone bear cover if pushed, exposing sharp edges of the mirror, posing a laceration hazard to children.

Recalled Wooden Xylophone Toy
Primark Recalls Wooden Xylophone Toys Due to Choking Hazard​

The Xylophone’s feet can loosen and fall off, posing a choking hazard to young children.

Recalled Jungle Jumparoo
Jungle Jumparoo Recalls Children’s Toys Due to Violation of the Federal Lead Content Ban (Recall Alert)

The toys’ yellow poles contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Activity Loops
The Manhattan Toy Company Recalls Activity Loops Toys for Infants Due to Choking Hazard

Tubes on the Activity Loops toys can detach from the base releasing small plastic rings, posing a small parts choking hazard to children.  

Recalled 6” Aflac Plush Promotional Accident Duck
Communicorp Recalls Aflac Plush Promotional Ducks Due to Violations of Federal Phthalates and Lead Content Bans; Risk of Phthalates Exposure and Lead Poisoning Hazard

Components of the recalled promotional ducks contain levels of certain phthalates that exceed the federal phthalate content standard. A component of the promotional fishing duck also contains a level of lead that exceeds the federal lead content standard. Phthalates and lead are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.

For lifesaving information:
Report an unsafe product