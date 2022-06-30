Mohnark Pharmaceuticals Recalls Lidocaine Topical Anesthetic Cream Due to Failure to Meet Child-Resistant Packaging Requirement; Risk of Poisoning (Recall Alert)

The product contains lidocaine which must be in child resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act (PPPA). The packaging is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning to young children if they ingest the anesthetic cream.
About 9,000
Mohnark Pharmaceuticals toll-free at 866-611-5206 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.mohnark.com and click on “RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The recall involves Mohnark Pharmaceuticals Lidocaine 4% Topical Anesthetic Cream. The product was sold in a white tube with a flip-top closure. Mohnark Pharmaceuticals is printed under the blue and green logo on the right side of the product tube. The lot code is located at the bottom of the product tube. The affected lot codes are 01202201, 210201, 210301, 210503, 210505, 210601, 211002 and 210401. The UPC 860002324906 is located on bottom side panel of the packaging.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cream and store it in a location out of sight and reach of children. Contact Mohnark Pharmaceuticals for instructions on how to dispose of the product to receive a full refund. Mohnark Pharmaceuticals is contacting all known purchasers directly.
None reported
