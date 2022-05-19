Moderne Glass Company Recalls Coffee Cups Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

The coffee cup can crack or break when hot water is poured into it, posing a burn hazard.
About 2,500
Moderne Glass Company at 800-645-5131 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at bailejo@mglass.com, online at https://glassamerica.com/#!/recalls or at www.glassamerica.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Moderne Glass Company 15-ounce coffee cups. The ceramic cup are black on the outside and white on the inside. They measure about 4 inches high and 3 inches wide. Model number “71500-White” is printed on the bottom of the cups. They were sold as promotional products with company names printed on them.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee cups and contact Moderne Glass Company to receive a full refund. Moderne Glass Company is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Moderne Glass Company has received six reports of cups cracking after pouring hot water into them. No injuries have been reported.
Moderne Glass Company Inc., of Aliquippa, Pa.
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
