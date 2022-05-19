 Skip to main content

Moderne Glass Company Recalls Coffee Cups Due to Burn Hazard (Recall Alert)

  • Recalled Moderne Glass Company 15-ounce coffee cup
Name of Product:
Coffee cups
Hazard:

The coffee cup can crack or break when hot water is poured into it, posing a burn hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 19, 2022
Units:

About 2,500

Consumer Contact

Moderne Glass Company at 800-645-5131 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at bailejo@mglass.com, online at https://glassamerica.com/#!/recalls or at www.glassamerica.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Moderne Glass Company 15-ounce coffee cups. The ceramic cup are black on the outside and white on the inside. They measure about 4 inches high and 3 inches wide. Model number “71500-White” is printed on the bottom of the cups. They were sold as promotional products with company names printed on them.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled coffee cups and contact Moderne Glass Company to receive a full refund. Moderne Glass Company is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Moderne Glass Company has received six reports of cups cracking after pouring hot water into them. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Online at www.glassamerica.com as promotional products with company names on them from February 2021 through February 2022 for about $4.
Importer(s):

Moderne Glass Company Inc., of Aliquippa, Pa.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-748
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

