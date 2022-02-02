 Skip to main content

Maxtrade Recalls All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs) Due to Injury Hazard and Violations of Federal Safety Standard

Name of Product:
Maxtrade’s Youth Coolster Mountopz All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs)
Hazard:

The ATVs fail to comply with the requirements of the federal mandatory ATV safety standard. The youth ATVs fail to meet the maximum speed limitations for vehicles intended for children ages 6, 10 and 12 years and older, or for teenagers, depending on the model. Additionally, for certain ATVs, the parking brakes do not prevent the movement of the vehicle. ATVs that fail to meet the mandatory safety requirements pose a risk of serious injury or death. 

 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
February 02, 2022
Units:

About 141,000

Consumer Contact

Maxtrade toll-free at 866-236-8993 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, email at Coolster.info@gmail.com, or online at www.coolster.com/recall or www.coolster.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Maxtrade’s Coolster Mountopz ATVs, models 3050-B, 3050-C, 3125-B2, 3125-CX-2, 3125-CX-3, 3125-XR8-U2, 3150-CXC, 3150-DX-4, 3175-S2, and 3175-U. The vehicles, intended for use by children aged 6, 10 and 12 years and older, or for teenagers, depending on the model, were sold in various colors. Coolster is stamped on the handlebar and the model number is printed in the center of the rear axle.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled ATVs and contact Maxtrade for a free repair from an authorized repair shop. Maxtrade is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At
Maxtrade dealers nationwide, including ABC Bikes &amp; Toys &amp; Motorcycles, Affordable Excitement, All Star Scooters, ATV Wholesale Outlet, Dallas Power Sports, Dirt Cheap Motorsports, Mopeds &amp; More, Mooney Motorsports, Rebel Racing, Rock City Cycles, Sooner Cycles and Upstate Cycle; and online at www.Amazon.com, www.Familygocarts.com, www.Killermotorsports.com, www.Superiorpowersports.com, www.Walmart.com and www.Youthmotorsports.com from January 2007 through January 2021 for between $370 and $1,100.
Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Maxtrade LLC, of Carrollton, Texas

Recall number:
22-068
