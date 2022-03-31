Maped Helix USA Recalls Metal Lockable Drug Chests Due to Risk of Poisoning

The locking mechanism can fail allowing access to the contents inside the chest, posing a risk of poisoning.
About 7,700
Maped Helix USA at 800-645-1421, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or online at: https://us.maped.com/safety-recall-information/ or www.maped.com and click on “Safety Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Helix Metal Lockable Drug Chests. The white metal, rectangular security chests are used to store medications, drugs and other medical supplies. They measure about 8 inches wide by 13 inches long by 8 inches deep and come with two keys, a security tether and a mounting kit. HELIX is metal stamped on the lid next to a cross inside a red circle. Security chests with a locking arm on the left side are included in this recall.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests until repaired and contact Maped Helix USA to be shipped a free consumer-installable repair kit.
Maped Helix USA has received two reports of the locking mechanism failing. No injuries have been reported.
Maped Helix USA Inc., of Bloomingdale, Illinois
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC's work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of injuries associated with consumer products over the past 50 years.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our e-mail alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram @USCPSC and Twitter @USCPSC.
- Report a dangerous product or a product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 301-595-7054).
- Contact a media specialist.