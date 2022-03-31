 Skip to main content

Maped Helix USA Recalls Metal Lockable Drug Chests Due to Risk of Poisoning

Name of Product:
Helix Metal Lockable Drug Chests
Hazard:

The locking mechanism can fail allowing access to the contents inside the chest, posing a risk of poisoning. 

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
March 31, 2022
Units:

About 7,700

Consumer Contact

Maped Helix USA at 800-645-1421, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday or online at: https://us.maped.com/safety-recall-information/ or www.maped.com and click on “Safety Recall Information” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Helix Metal Lockable Drug Chests. The white metal, rectangular security chests are used to store medications, drugs and other medical supplies. They measure about 8 inches wide by 13 inches long by 8 inches deep and come with two keys, a security tether and a mounting kit. HELIX is metal stamped on the lid next to a cross inside a red circle. Security chests with a locking arm on the left side are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled chests until repaired and contact Maped Helix USA to be shipped a free consumer-installable repair kit.

Incidents/Injuries:

Maped Helix USA has received two reports of the locking mechanism failing. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Educators Resource and Court Street Office Supplies stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com from January 2021 through December 2021 for about $65.
Importer(s):

Maped Helix USA Inc., of Bloomingdale, Illinois

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-109
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

