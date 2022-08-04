Makita U.S.A. Recalls Cordless Hedge Trimmers Due to Laceration Hazard

The teal-colored guard on the recalled hedge trimmer’s shear blade is missing, posing a laceration hazard to users.
About 2,600
Makita U.S.A. Inc. at 800-462-5482 from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. ET and Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.makitatools.com/company/press-releases/2022/makita-recalls-cordless-hedge-trimmers-due-to-laceration-hazard or www.makitatools.com and click on Important Safety Notice/Recall for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Makita cordless hedge trimmers. The trimmer has a teal and black handle with a steel blade. Makita is printed on the side of the trimmer. The serial number is on the battery mounting port. The following model and serial number ranges are included in this recall.
|
Model Number
|
S/N from
|
S/N to
|
XHU07Z
|
62401Y
|
62688Y
|
63136Y
|
63459Y
|
65101Y
|
65388Y
|
67401Y
|
67796Y
|
2495K
|
2854K
|
3403K
|
3762K
|
XHU07T
|
60961Y
|
61032Y
|
61461Y
|
61568Y
|
63921Y
|
64064Y
|
65389Y
|
65712Y
|
XHU08Z
|
17255Y
|
17326Y
|
18144Y
|
18203Y
|
18588Y
|
18683Y
|
19352Y
|
19435Y
|
1040K
|
1267K
|
XHU08T
|
17636Y
|
17671Y
|
18684Y
|
18839Y
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cordless hedge trimmers and contact Makita U.S.A. Inc. for a free repair. Makita will provide consumers with a merchandise return label to ship the trimmers back to the firm for the free installation of a new blade guard. The firm will return the repaired trimmer with a teal-colored guard on the blade.
None reported
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
