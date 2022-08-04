 Skip to main content

Makita U.S.A. Recalls Cordless Hedge Trimmers Due to Laceration Hazard

  • Recalled Makita cordless hedge trimmer
  • Location of model and serial number
  • Hedge trimmer with teal guard NOT subject to recall
Name of Product:
Cordless hedge trimmers
Hazard:

The teal-colored guard on the recalled hedge trimmer’s shear blade is missing, posing a laceration hazard to users.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
August 04, 2022
Units:

About 2,600 

Consumer Contact

Makita U.S.A. Inc. at 800-462-5482 from 8 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. ET and Monday through Friday, or online at https://www.makitatools.com/company/press-releases/2022/makita-recalls-cordless-hedge-trimmers-due-to-laceration-hazard or www.makitatools.com and click on Important Safety Notice/Recall for more information. 

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Makita cordless hedge trimmers. The trimmer has a teal and black handle with a steel blade. Makita is printed on the side of the trimmer. The serial number is on the battery mounting port. The following model and serial number ranges are included in this recall.    

 

Model Number

S/N from

S/N to

XHU07Z

62401Y

62688Y

63136Y

63459Y

65101Y

65388Y

67401Y

67796Y

2495K

2854K

3403K

3762K

XHU07T

60961Y

61032Y

61461Y

61568Y

63921Y

64064Y

65389Y

65712Y

XHU08Z

17255Y

17326Y

18144Y

18203Y

18588Y

18683Y

19352Y

19435Y

1040K

1267K

XHU08T

17636Y

17671Y

18684Y

18839Y
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled cordless hedge trimmers and contact Makita U.S.A. Inc. for a free repair. Makita will provide consumers with a merchandise return label to ship the trimmers back to the firm for the free installation of a new blade guard. The firm will return the repaired trimmer with a teal-colored guard on the blade. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Home improvement stores, hardware stores and other independent outdoor power equipment stores nationwide and online at HomeDepot.com and Amazon.com from February 2022 through June 2022 for between $260 and $420.
Distributor(s):
Makita U.S.A. Inc., of La Mirada, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-197
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

