Magnussen Home Recalls Nova Series 5-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the voluntary industry standard ASTM F2057-19.
About 13,200 (In addition, approximately 2,520 were sold in Canada)
Magnussen Home toll-free at 1-833-748-0210 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@magnussen.com, or online at https://www.magnussen.com/Recall or www.magnussen.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Nova Series 5-Drawer Chest, Model B1428-10., manufactured from August 2009 through August 2015. The chest is brown and measures 54 inches tall, 40 inches wide, and 18 inches deep. A label located on the back of each unit in the top left-hand corner contains the month and year of manufacture as well as the model number. The product is made of wood with a walnut veneer. The date codes are printed in MMYY (month and year) format, and recalled units have date codes between AG09 and AG15, representing August 2009 and August 2015.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Nova Series 5-Drawer Chest and contact Magnussen Home for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the chest.
Magnussen Home has received one report of the chest tipping over, resulting in a minor bruise to a child.
Furniture stores nationwide from August 2009 through August 2015 for about $600.
Magnussen Home Furnishings, Inc., of Riverside, Calif.
