Magnussen Home Recalls Nova Series 5-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

Tests conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that a bottle of the room spray contained the rare and dangerous bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei which causes melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal. CDC has been investigating a cluster of four confirmed cases of melioidosis including two deaths in the U.S. Though the source of these four infections has not been confirmed by CDC, the bottle with the same type of bacteria was found in the home of one of the melioidosis decedents.