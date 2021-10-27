 Skip to main content

Magnussen Home Recalls Nova Series 5-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

  • Recalled Magnussen Home Nova Series 5-Drawer Chests
  • Recalled Magnussen Home 5-Drawer Chest Date Code Label
Name of Product:
Nova Series 5-Drawer Chests
Hazard:

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the voluntary industry standard ASTM F2057-19.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 27, 2021
Units:

About 13,200 (In addition, approximately 2,520 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Magnussen Home toll-free at 1-833-748-0210 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@magnussen.com, or online at https://www.magnussen.com/Recall or www.magnussen.com and click on “Safety Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves the Nova Series 5-Drawer Chest, Model B1428-10., manufactured from August 2009 through August 2015. The chest is brown and measures 54 inches tall, 40 inches wide, and 18 inches deep. A label located on the back of each unit in the top left-hand corner contains the month and year of manufacture as well as the model number. The product is made of wood with a walnut veneer. The date codes are printed in MMYY (month and year) format, and recalled units have date codes between AG09 and AG15, representing August 2009 and August 2015.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Nova Series 5-Drawer Chest and contact Magnussen Home for a refund. The amount of the refund will be pro-rated based on the age of the chest.

Incidents/Injuries:

Magnussen Home has received one report of the chest tipping over, resulting in a minor bruise to a child.

Sold At

Furniture stores nationwide from August 2009 through August 2015 for about $600.

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Importer(s):

Magnussen Home Furnishings, Inc., of Riverside, Calif.

Recall number:
22-011
Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.

Related Recalls

Recalled Magnussen Home Nova Series 5-Drawer Chests
Magnussen Home Recalls Nova Series 5-Drawer Chests Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards

The recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children. The chests do not comply with the performance requirements of the voluntary industry standard ASTM F2057-19.

UPC 84140411420 Lavender and Chamomile
Walmart Recalls Better Homes and Gardens Essential Oil Infused Aromatherapy Room Spray with Gemstones Due to Rare and Dangerous Bacteria; Two Deaths Investigated

Tests conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined that a bottle of the room spray contained the rare and dangerous bacteria Burkholderia pseudomallei which causes melioidosis, a condition that is difficult to diagnose and can be fatal. CDC has been investigating a cluster of four confirmed cases of melioidosis including two deaths in the U.S. Though the source of these four infections has not been confirmed by CDC, the bottle with the same type of bacteria was found in the home of one of the melioidosis decedents.

Recalled Jovvy Zoom 360 Ultralight stroller
Joovy Recalls Zoom 360 Ultralight Jogging Strollers Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The stroller’s front wheel bearing can fail or detach, posing a fall and injury hazard.

 

Recalled Boppy Original Newborn Lounger (left), Boppy Preferred Newborn Lounger (middle), and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Lounger (right)
The Boppy Company Recalls Over 3 Million Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers After 8 Infant Deaths; Suffocation Risk

Infants can suffocate if they roll, move, or are placed on the lounger in a position that obstructs breathing, or roll off the lounger onto an external surface, such as an adult pillow or soft bedding that obstructs breathing. 

Recalled Janod Children’s Shaving Kit
Juratoys Recalls Children’s Shaving Toys Due to Violation of Federal Phthalate Ban

The brown trim of the shaving kit bags contains levels of a regulated phthalate that exceed the prohibition of specific phthalates. Banned phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

Recalled Step2 StepUp Sidekick Learning Tower
Step2® Recalls StepUp Sidekick Learning Towers™ Due to Fall Hazard (Recall Alert)

The storage tray with cup holders and step can come loose from the tower, posing a fall hazard to the child.

About the U.S. CPSC
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risks of injury or death associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. CPSC’s work to ensure the safety of consumer products has contributed to a decline in the rate of deaths and injuries associated with consumer products over the past 40 years. Federal law bars any person from selling products subject to a publicly announced voluntary recall by a manufacturer or a mandatory recall ordered by the Commission.
For lifesaving information:
SaferProducts.gov