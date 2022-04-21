MWA Recalls LUXE+WILLOW Heated Blankets Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric blanket and contact MWA for a full refund or $50 voucher towards the purchase of another LUXE+WILLOW product. Consumers should unplug the electric blanket, cut the electrical cord and submit a photo of the blanket’s cut cord and labeling on the blanket to the firm at support@luxewillow.com as proof of destruction and to receive the refund or $50 voucher. After submitting proof of destruction to the firm, consumers should dispose of the recalled blanket. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.