MWA Recalls LUXE+WILLOW Heated Blankets Due to Burn and Fire Hazards

  • Recalled LUXE+WILLOW heated blanket
Name of Product:
LUXE+WILLOW Heated Blankets
Hazard:

The blanket can overheat if left plugged in and powered on for an extended period of time, posing fire and burn hazards.  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
April 21, 2022
Units:

About 4,200

Consumer Contact

MWA toll-free at 855-459-3933 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@luxewillow.com or online at https://www.luxewillow.com/recall  or  https://www.luxewillow.com and click on the link at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves LUXE+WILLOW Heated Blankets brand name L & W BIO. LUXE+WILLOW and L&W BIO are printed on a label on the blanket. The polyester blanket measures 50 inches by 50 inches and is white with a Sherpa lining. 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled electric blanket and contact MWA for a full refund or $50 voucher towards the purchase of another LUXE+WILLOW product. Consumers should unplug the electric blanket, cut the electrical cord and submit a photo of the blanket’s cut cord and labeling on the blanket to the firm at support@luxewillow.com as proof of destruction and to receive the refund or $50 voucher. After submitting proof of destruction to the firm, consumers should dispose of the recalled blanket. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of the blankets overheating, including one report of a burn to a consumer’s wrist. One consumer reported seeing flames.

Sold At:
T.J. Maxx, Urban Outfitters and other stores nationwide from January 2022 through March 2022 for about $40.
Importer(s):

MWA LLC, of New York

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
22-123
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

