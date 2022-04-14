MTD Recalls Craftsman and Troy-Bilt Riding Lawn Mowers Due to Crash Hazard

The riding mowers can fail to come to a complete stop and continue to move at a speed of about one mile per hour when the clutch/brake pedal is fully depressed, posing a low speed crash hazard.
About 6,200
Craftsman toll-free at 866-864-2949 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturdays, or online at https://www.craftsman.com/support/safety-recalls/cmxgram1130035 or www.craftsman.com and click the “Support” tab at the top of the homepage and then scroll down to “Safety Recalls.”
Troy-Bilt toll-free at 888-848-6038 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, or online at https://www.troybilt.com/en_US/recall-mini-riding-mower-2022.html or www.troybilt.com and click on the “Product Recalls” link at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Craftsman 30” mini and Troy-Bilt TB30 riding lawn mowers. The lawn mowers are red and black. Troy-Bilt or Craftsman are printed on the front column. Recalled lawn mowers are not marked with a green X, were manufactured from July 20, 2021 through December 17, 2022, and have serial numbers 1G20MB20001 through 1L17MB20228. The month and year of manufacture are found on the model plate label under the heading DOM for Date of Manufacture. The third and fourth characters of the serial number identify the manufacturing day. For example, serial number 1G20MB20001 would mean the mower was manufactured on the 20th day of the month of July. Months are listed A (January) through L (December). The date of manufacture, the serial number, which includes the full manufacture date, and the following model or SKU numbers can be found on the model plate label on the bottom of the seat pan:
|
Brand
|
Model
|
SKU
|
Troy-Bilt
|
13B726JD023
|
1004822873
|
|
13AC26JD023
|
1006771776
|
13AC26JD066
|
Craftsman
|
13BC26JD093
|
CMXGRAM1130035
|
13AC26JD093
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers and contact Craftsman or Troy-Bilt for a free inspection and repair. Consumers will be assisted in contacting a local repair shop to have a replacement drive belt installed at no cost to the consumer. Pickup and delivery of the lawn mower will be arranged if necessary at no cost to the consumer.
None reported
- Contact a media specialist.