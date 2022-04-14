MTD Recalls Craftsman and Troy-Bilt Riding Lawn Mowers Due to Crash Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Craftsman 30” mini and Troy-Bilt TB30 riding lawn mowers. The lawn mowers are red and black. Troy-Bilt or Craftsman are printed on the front column. Recalled lawn mowers are not marked with a green X, were manufactured from July 20, 2021 through December 17, 2022, and have serial numbers 1G20MB20001 through 1L17MB20228. The month and year of manufacture are found on the model plate label under the heading DOM for Date of Manufacture. The third and fourth characters of the serial number identify the manufacturing day. For example, serial number 1G20MB20001 would mean the mower was manufactured on the 20th day of the month of July. Months are listed A (January) through L (December). The date of manufacture, the serial number, which includes the full manufacture date, and the following model or SKU numbers can be found on the model plate label on the bottom of the seat pan: