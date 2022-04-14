 Skip to main content

MTD Recalls Craftsman and Troy-Bilt Riding Lawn Mowers Due to Crash Hazard

  • Recalled Craftsman 30” Mini Riding Mower
  • Recalled Troy-Bilt TB30 Riding Lawn Mower
  • The model and serial number is located on a model plate label on the bottom of the seat pan.
Name of Product:
Craftsman 30” Mini and Troy-Bilt TB30 Riding Lawn Mowers
Hazard:

The riding mowers can fail to come to a complete stop and continue to move at a speed of about one mile per hour when the clutch/brake pedal is fully depressed, posing a low speed crash hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
April 14, 2022
Units:

About 6,200

Consumer Contact

Craftsman toll-free at 866-864-2949 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Saturdays, or online at https://www.craftsman.com/support/safety-recalls/cmxgram1130035 or www.craftsman.com and click the “Support” tab at the top of the homepage and then scroll down to “Safety Recalls.”


Troy-Bilt toll-free at 888-848-6038 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, or online at https://www.troybilt.com/en_US/recall-mini-riding-mower-2022.html  or www.troybilt.com and click on the “Product Recalls” link at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Craftsman 30” mini and Troy-Bilt TB30 riding lawn mowers.  The lawn mowers are red and black. Troy-Bilt or Craftsman are printed on the front column. Recalled lawn mowers are not marked with a green X, were manufactured from July 20, 2021 through December 17, 2022, and have serial numbers 1G20MB20001 through 1L17MB20228. The month and year of manufacture are found on the model plate label under the heading DOM for Date of Manufacture. The third and fourth characters of the serial number identify the manufacturing day. For example, serial  number 1G20MB20001 would mean the mower was manufactured on the 20th day of the month of July. Months are listed A (January) through L (December). The date of manufacture, the serial number, which includes the full manufacture date, and the following model or SKU numbers can be found on the model plate label on the bottom of the seat pan:

 

Brand

Model

SKU

Troy-Bilt

13B726JD023

1004822873

 

13AC26JD023

1006771776
 

13AC26JD066

  
 

Craftsman

13BC26JD093

CMXGRAM1130035
 

13AC26JD093

  
Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lawn mowers and contact Craftsman or Troy-Bilt for a free inspection and repair. Consumers will be assisted in contacting a local repair shop to have a replacement drive belt installed at no cost to the consumer. Pickup and delivery of the lawn mower will be arranged if necessary at no cost to the consumer. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
The Home Depot, Lowe’s and hardware stores nationwide and online at www.homedepot.com or www.lowes.com from July 2021 through January 2022 for about $1,600.
Manufacturer(s):
MTD Products Inc, of Cleveland, Ohio
Manufactured In:
U.S.
Recall number:
22-119
fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

MTD Recalls Craftsman and Troy-Bilt Riding Lawn Mowers Due to Crash Hazard

