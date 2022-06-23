MTD Products Recalls Troy-Bilt Spacesavr Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers Due to Fire Hazard

The mower can leak fuel when it is stored in the upright (vertical) storage position, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,774
MTD Products Inc. toll-free at 888 848-6038 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.troybilt.com/en_US/recall-space-saver-mower-2022.html or at www.mtdproducts.com or www.troybilt.com and click on “Product Recalls” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Troy-Bilt SpaceSavr™ Walk-Behind Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers with model number TB220BXP SpaceSavr™ (12AVU2V3B66) which can be found on the white model plate located on the rear door. The mower is black with the name Troy-Bilt on the engine shroud and on the bagger.
Consumers should stop using the mower, store the mower horizontally only and contact the store where purchased or Troy-Bilt to receive a full refund.
None reported
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
