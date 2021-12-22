 Skip to main content

Longwood Forest Recalls Angel Line Bunk Beds with Angled Ladders Due to Serious Entrapment and Strangulation Hazards; 2-Year-Old Child’s Death Reported

Name of Product:
Angel Line Bunk Beds with angled ladders
Hazard:

The metal hook fastening the ladder to the top bunk bed frame can move away or detach from the bed frame when the ladder is lifted, causing the gap between the ladder step and bed frame to open wider than 3.5 inches, posing serious entrapment and strangulation hazards.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
December 22, 2021
Units:

About 39,900

Consumer Contact

Angel Line toll-free at 844-542-0694 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, by email at repairkit@angelline.com or online at www.angelline.com/bunkbedrecall or www.angelline.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Angel Line, of Laurel Springs, New Jersey, are announcing the recall of about 39,900 bunk beds with angled ladders due to a serious entrapment and strangulation hazards to children. A 2-year-old boy from Columbus, Ohio died in May 2018 after he was found unresponsive in a gap in the bunk bed ladder. 

The metal hook fastening the ladder to the top bunk bed frame can move away or detach from the bed frame when the ladder is lifted and create a gap of more than 3.5 inches between the ladder step and bed frame. Children can get entrapped in that gap and strangle to death. 

Three models of Angel Line Bunk Beds are included in this recall: 

Model Name

Model Numbers

Fremont Twin over Twin Bunk Bed

71210-21, 71210-49 and 71210-67

Creston Twin over twin Bunk Bed

71230-21, 71230-49 and 71230-75

Brandon Twin over Full Bunk Bed

71420-21 and 71420-75

 

The model number is printed on a label on the headboard/footboard of the upper bunk. The bunk beds were made in Vietnam and imported by Longwood Forest Products of Pennsville, New Jersey.  

The recalled bunk beds were sold online at www.amazon.com, www.ojcommerce.com, www.walmart.com and www.wayfair.com from March 2016 through June 2021 for between $180 to $330.

To prevent another death, consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds, block children’s access to the bunk beds and contact Angel Line for a free repair kit with brackets to reinforce the angled bunk bed ladders. Consumers should not use the recalled bunk beds until the repair kit has been installed. 

 

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds, block children’s access to the bunk beds and contact Angel Line to receive a free repair kit with reinforcement brackets for the ladder. Consumers who paid for the bunk beds to be assembled when purchased will receive reimbursement for help with installing the repair kit if needed.

Incidents/Injuries:

A 2-year-old boy from Columbus, Ohio died in May 2018 after he was found unresponsive in a gap in the bunk bed ladder. 

 

Sold Online At
The recalled bunk beds were sold online at www.amazon.com, www.ojcommerce.com, www.walmart.com and www.wayfair.com from March 2016 through June 2021 for between $180 to $330.
Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Importer(s):

Longwood Forest Products of Pennsville, New Jersey

 

Recall number:
22-036
