Linum Home Textiles Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.
About 44,600
Linum Home Textiles toll-free at 855-933-0300 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@linumhometextiles.com, online at https://www.linumtowels.com/recalls or https://www.linumhometextiles.com/ and click on “IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves children’s 100 percent cotton terry robes. The long-sleeved, hooded robes have two front pockets and a sewn-in, side-seam matching belt. The robes were sold in sizes small, medium and large and in the following colors: white, navy, pink, gray and purple. “Made in Turkey,” “100% Combed Turkish Cotton,” the size and the washing instructions are printed on a sewn-in, side-seam label.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and contact Linum Home Textiles to receive a pre-paid mailer and instructions on how to return the robe(s) for a full refund. The firm is also contacting consumers who purchased the robes directly from Linum Home Textiles.
None reported
Linum Home Textiles LLC, of Ridgefield, New Jersey
