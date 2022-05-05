 Skip to main content

Linum Home Textiles Recalls Children’s Robes Due to Violation of Federal Flammability Standards and Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Linum Home Textiles children’s robe (white)
  • Recalled Linum Home Textiles children’s robe (navy)
  • Recalled Linum Home Textiles children’s robe (pink)
  • Recalled Linum Home Textiles children’s robe (gray)
  • Recalled Linum Home Textiles children’s robe (purple)
  • Recalled Linum Home Textiles children’s robe (pink w/ruffles)
  • Recalled Linum Home Textiles children’s robe (label)
Name of Product:
Children’s Robes
Hazard:

The children’s robes fail to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.

 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
May 05, 2022
Units:

About 44,600 

Consumer Contact

Linum Home Textiles toll-free at 855-933-0300 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at recall@linumhometextiles.com, online at https://www.linumtowels.com/recalls or https://www.linumhometextiles.com/ and click on “IMPORTANT RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves children’s 100 percent cotton terry robes. The long-sleeved, hooded robes have two front pockets and a sewn-in, side-seam matching belt. The robes were sold in sizes small, medium and large and in the following colors: white, navy, pink, gray and purple.  “Made in Turkey,” “100% Combed Turkish Cotton,” the size and the washing instructions are printed on a sewn-in, side-seam label.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately take the recalled robes away from children and contact Linum Home Textiles to receive a pre-paid mailer and instructions on how to return the robe(s) for a full refund. The firm is also contacting consumers who purchased the robes directly from Linum Home Textiles.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

 

Sold At:
Online at Amazon.com, QVC.com, Overstock.com, Groupon.com, Wayfair.com, Zulily.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Boscovs.com, Houzz.com, JCPenney.com, Kohls.com, Linumtowels.com and TorreyCommerce.com from July 2017 through April 2022 for between $25 and $40.
Importer(s):

Linum Home Textiles LLC, of Ridgefield, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
Turkey
Recall number:
22-128
