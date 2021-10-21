Lightform Recalls LED Projectors Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

The projector’s fan can malfunction and overheat, posing a fire hazard.
About 1,600
Lightform toll-free at 855-242-5066 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or online at https://lightform.com/firmware-update or https://lightform.com/ and click on “Help” and then click on “Guide” at the top of the page. There is a prompt for the firmware update at the top of the page for more information. The hyperlink is https://guide.lightform.com/hc/en-us/articles/4402698375827-Action-Required-for-LF2-LF2-Users-
Recall Details
This recall involves the LF2 and LF2+ Projectors. The projectors are LED projectors and black in color with “Lightform” printed on the top. The projectors are about 8 inches high and 8 inches wide.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled projectors and contact the firm for a free software update for the projectors. Lightform is contacting all known purchasers directly.
Lightform has received 16 reports of overheating. No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Online at Lightform.com and Amazon.com from March 2020 through August 2021 for about $900.
Lightform Inc., of San Francisco, California
This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.
