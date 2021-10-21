 Skip to main content

Lightform Recalls LED Projectors Due to Fire Hazard (Recall Alert)

  Recalled LF2/LF2+ projector front
  • Recalled LF2/LF2+ projector rear
Name of Product:
Lightform projectors
Hazard:

The projector’s fan can malfunction and overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 21, 2021
Units:

About 1,600

Consumer Contact

Lightform toll-free at 855-242-5066 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, or online at https://lightform.com/firmware-update or https://lightform.com/ and click on “Help” and then click on “Guide” at the top of the page. There is a prompt for the firmware update at the top of the page for more information. The hyperlink is  https://guide.lightform.com/hc/en-us/articles/4402698375827-Action-Required-for-LF2-LF2-Users-

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the LF2 and LF2+ Projectors. The projectors are LED projectors and black in color with “Lightform” printed on the top. The projectors are about 8 inches high and 8 inches wide.

Remedy:

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled projectors and contact the firm for a free software update for the projectors. Lightform is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Incidents/Injuries:

Lightform has received 16 reports of overheating. No injuries or property damage have been reported.

Sold At

Online at Lightform.com and Amazon.com from March 2020 through August 2021 for about $900.

Manufactured In:
China
Importer(s):

Lightform Inc., of San Francisco, California

Recall number:
22-703





fast-track-branding

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC’s Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

